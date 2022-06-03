Myrla Feria screams ‘no’ after wearing her MAFS wedding dress

Myrla Feria shares another controversial video about her MAFS experience. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13, where she married and divorced her ex-husband Gil Cuero.

Since the divorce, Myrla has been active on social media and often posts about her MAFS experience in a manner that many viewers appear to disapprove of and find petty.

Myrla’s latest video saw her again stirring the pot and getting a reaction regarding her revealing MAFS wedding dress.

Myrla Feria yells ‘no’ to her past self

Myrla Feria shared a TikTok video featuring herself in her memorable MAFS wedding dress. The revealing and dramatic dress included a low-cut neckline and long sleeves.

Over the video, Myrla wrote, “2020 me looking at me in 2021.”

The video then cut to Myrla in casual attire behind a window as she mouthed audio that screamed “No!”

Myrla captioned the post by first acknowledging that her latest posts have received backlash, writing, “Since the last one got y’all in your feelings. 😉.”

Myrla then wrote, “Zero regrets!! I’d do it again… but this was funny. Also, it wasn’t my first choice but I LOVED my dress from @berta and @impressionbridalstores were amazing for making it happen!”

Myrla Feria criticized for seemingly shading Gil Cuero in her posts

Many comments under Myrla’s post featured compliments about her wedding dress. However, Myrla was also met with criticism by some who felt she lacked class and was petty towards Gil.

Myrla responded to the comments, defending her stance.

One commenter wrote, “I’ve got no feels. It’s just classless and in poor taste. In other words, typical for you. No one forced you to get married or to act like a B. You did that all on your own. A better version would be the 2022 version of you actually showing growth and humility.”

Myrla responded, “I disagree.. I use it because it’s funny and it’s my experience. The purpose of social media is to engage followers like you… you’re here. It works. Laugh and enjoy it. It ain’t that serious and I’m not sensitive to any comments. They don’t define me lol.”

Another commenter defended Gil, writing, “He was a good man.”

Myrla replied, “sometimes people don’t workout, that’s okay. Lol maybe try not name calling your wife Or trying to manage how she spends her hard earned money?”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.