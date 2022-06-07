Myrla Feria celebrates birthday with costars Brett Layton and Rachel Gordillo

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Myrla Feira turns 36 this June and celebrates with MAFS costars. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria celebrated her birthday with familiar faces from the MAFS franchise.

Enjoying a girls’ night, Myrla partied with Married at First Sight Season 13 costars Brett Layton and Rachel Gordillo.

Rachel shared the prep photos before their festivities as they gear up for an even bigger trip to Europe this summer.

Myrla Feria celebrates her birthday with MAFS Season 13 friends

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share dolled-up photos with Brett Layton and birthday girl Myrla Feria, who celebrated her 36th birthday.

In the selfies, the ladies smile while showing off their nightlife looks.

Brett wore a white silk top with buttons and long sleeves. Her usual fiery red hair was a more subtle shade, and she went with a natural makeup look.

Rachel Gordillo wore her hair down and went with a smokey eye makeup look that paired well with her dark green animal-print ensemble. She accessorized the look with a set of silver hoops.

Myrla went with a bold red lip and a soft blue dress with billowing sleeves and a low neckline to show off her bust.

The final slide of the post featured a video of Myrla laughing with birthday balloons behind her as Brett and Rachel helped her button her sleeves. Myrla’s dog Porcia could be heard barking in the background.

Rachel captioned the post, “Girls Night Out!!! So glad we got to celebrate Myrla’s bday before we take off on vacation! Swipe ➡️ to see how we help Myrla get ready 😂 @myrla.feria @brett_nicole #gno #fridaynight #grwm #allthesingleladies #summer.”

Myrla Feria says Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton ‘complete’ her

Fans of the ladies, as well as fellow MAFS alums, left comments under Rachel’s post.

Myrla commented under the post with an appreciation for Brett and Rachel. The birthday girl wrote, “I LOVE Y’ALL! You complete me. Can’t wait to turnup in Greece.”

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Karen Landry-Williams commented, “Cuteeee. Love this.”

The ladies’ Married at First Sight Season 13 costar and a member of their inner circle, Johnny Lam, commented, “Hbd [Myrla Feria]” with two kissing emojis.

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Myrla seems to have exciting things in store at age 36, including an international trip with her MAFS Season 13 besties, Rachel and Brett.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.