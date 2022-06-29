Mykenna Dorn channels Princess Diaries in green, details being an influencer

Bachelor Nation’s Mykenna Dorn shows off her backside in an elegant dress. Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

Mykenna Dorn debuted on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber and became an influencer after the show.

Since joining Bachelor Nation, Mykenna has been interactive with her followers as she lets them in on her life, relationship, and travels.

Recently, Mykenna took a regal trip to a castle and answered fans’ questions about her influencer lifestyle and longevity.

Mykenna Dorn exudes princess vibes near castle

Mykenna Dorn took to her main Instagram page to share a photo of herself by a majestic castle at Chateau de Chenonceau in France.

In the photo, Mykenna turned away from the camera as she looked back at the lens with a smile and her brunette hair cascading down her back. Wearing a classy dress, Mykenna posed in a green silk dress with flowing sleeves, giving a peek of her backside.

Mykenna completed the look with a pair of black high heels with the castle and greenery behind her.

The fairytale-like location appeared to remind Mykenna of the Princess Diaries films starring Anne Hathaway.

Mykenna captioned the post, “princess diaries vibes 💫🏰 Had the most wonderful time with @larocheposay in France! Thank you for inviting me!.”

Mykenna’s friends, fans, and followers loved the Bachelor Nation star’s photos and let her know in the comment section.

One commenter wrote, “WOW. Dreamy!!!”

Another follower expressed, “This is beautiful.”

A commenter compliments Mykenna’s chic dress, writing, “Love that,” with a dress emoji and two green heart emojis.

Other comments included, “Oh wow,” “so dreamy,” and a Princess Diaries references with a commenter writing in all-caps, “GENOVIA.”

Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

Mykenna Dorn answers fan’s question about influencer career

Mykenna recently took to her Instagram Stories and allowed fans to ask her questions.

One fan wanted to know, “Have you thought of what you’ll do for a career once the influencer life dies down?”

Mykenna replied, “I don’t see social media/content creator jobs slowing down but of course mine could and I’m totally aware of that.”

Mykenna continued, “I’m enjoying every moment of my career right now and the opportunities that I’m so grateful to get. I’ve always been smart with saving money but I am starting to get into investing and what not. Career wise idk what I’d do if all of this stopped tomorrow. Starting my own brand has always been a goal of mine and something I’m starting to look into so maybe that?”

Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

Concluding her answer, Mykenna shared, “Or I’ve always been super passionate about mental health so maybe a career in that field? I’m not entirely sure but like I said I’m trying to enjoy every moment and not let the future and what ifs stress me out.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.