Mykelti Brown says dad Kody Brown isn’t interested in adding more wives to his and Robyn’s marriage

One wife is enough for Kody Brown, says the Sister Wives star’s daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron.

While Mykelti’s siblings have been at the forefront lately regarding dishing on their reality TV-famous dad’s personal life, the fifth eldest Brown child is speaking out.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kody is down three wives after his first wife, Meri, his second wife, Janelle, and his third wife, Christine, all left him.

Meri, Janelle, and Christine’s splits left Robyn as the last wife standing in their once-polygamous marriage, by default making Kody and Robyn monogamists — at least for now.

But, if you ask Mykelti, Kody intends to keep things the way they are and remain a one-wife man.

During a recent video shared on Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron’s Patreon account on April 24, the couple spoke out about the possibility of Kody taking on more wives following his split from Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron say Kody Brown won’t welcome another wife into his marriage with Robyn Brown

A Sister Wives fan captured the footage in a TikTok video, seen below.

When asked whether Kody and Robyn are looking for a new sister wife, Tony laughed loudly.

Mykelti answered, “Uh… I heavily doubt it,” while Tony added, “I doubt it. Super doubt it! Like, I’m pretty 100% sure that’s a ‘no.'”

Mykelti added to Tony’s comments, telling their fans, “But part of that is because my dad and my moms aren’t really part of the religion anymore either — the religion that we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren, where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from.”

“They’re not active in the church, and they’re not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church,” the mom of three added.

Sister Wives star Kody argued with Christine about whether they were divorced

Mykelti’s remarks echo what Janelle told Sister Wives audiences last year during an episode of the show. Janelle confessed that Christine was no longer a practicing member of their faith nor their church, which meant that Christine wanting to divorce Kody was totally realistic, despite Kody claiming otherwise.

Kody was adamant that he and Christine weren’t divorced since they never signed an agreement or informed their church leaders they wanted a divorce — one of the stipulations in their church in order to be granted a divorce.

Christine pointed out during a confessional that Kody was no longer a member of their church, either, noting, “So, me just saying I’m divorced, I don’t see the problem in that at all.”

Since, by law, Kody can only have one legal wife, Janelle and Christine were never officially Mrs. Kody Brown. Meri became Kody’s first legal wife in 1990, then Janelle, Christine, and Robyn became his spiritual wives when they joined the plural union in 1993, 1994, and 2010, respectively.

In 2014, however, Meri legally divorced Kody, allowing him to legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children from her former marriage.

These days, Kody and Robyn are not only monogamists by default, but it seems by choice too. Kody told a Sister Wives fan during a recent Cameo that he and his rumored-to-be favorite wife, Robyn, are now “basically monogamous” and that their drastically altered lifestyle will play out in future seasons of the show.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.