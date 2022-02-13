My Unorthodox Life Season 2 will feature Julia Haart dating amid divorce from Silvio Scaglia

Julia Haart is getting divorced. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life is gearing up to be an explosive one as Julia Haart and her now estranged husband Silvio Scaglia are in the midst of a nasty divorce. The new season will feature Julia as a single woman now that her two-plus years of marriage has come to an end.

The exes are not on friendly terms.

Julia was fired from her post as CEO of their shared company and Silvio has filed a lawsuit against her for alleging transferring $850,000 from the company bank account.

Julia has filed documents in court to attain a restraining order against her estranged husband and made several eye-raising claims about his behavior. Given all that has transpired, a reconciliation between the two is not promising.

The new season will feature Julia as a newly single woman dating in the city.

Julia Haart will be dating in Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life

My Unorthodox Life will take a much different turn in Season 2 as Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia’s contentious divorce continues to play out.

Last season, Julia had only glowing things to say about Silvio and their marriage but things have changed drastically since then.

While the couple’s split may surprise viewers who watched their reality TV show last year, apparently they were already having issues in their relationship.

A source revealed to Page Six back in December that Julia and Silvio were separated and that Netflix had plans to include their split into the new season of the show.

“The whole basis of Season 2 was going to be seeing Julia separated from Silvio and dating in the city.”

“They only started filming six days ago. She would have filed for divorce before the premiere to drum up press,” the insider added.

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia appeared happy a few days ago

While rumors were floating around about the couple’s rocky marriage, Julia’s social media indicated something completely different.

Just days before news hit the internet about Julia being fired as CEO of their jointly owned company— and her filing for divorce on the same day– Julia and Silvio appeared happy.

The mom-of-four shared photos of herself and Silvio from their first day of filming Season 2 and it would be hard to guess that there was trouble in paradise.

In one photo the now estranged couple was holding hands and smiling as they exited what appeared to be a hotel. However, days later news hit the blogs about their divorce, a restraining order, and a slew of other shocking incidents regarding the couple.

Cameras have been rolling amid all the drama and we’ll hopefully see it all play out in Season 2.

My Unorthodox Life Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.