More 90 Day Fiance viewers comment on Yara’s drastic physical transformation

Yara’s glow-up has been the hot topic of conversation again in the Happily Ever After? community. Pic credit: TLC

Yara’s on-screen antics seem to have affected 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers in a negative way because they are back to discussing how different Yara looked before plastic surgery.

There have been quite a few Reddit threads and Instagram posts going after Yara for her glow-up, but this latest one had some new perspectives on Yara’s transformation and didn’t hold anything back.

Yara Zaya’s physical transformation was discussed among Happily Ever After? viewers

A throwback picture of Yara was posted side by side with a current picture in a Reddit thread which got almost 600 upvotes.

The subject of the thread reads, “This cannot be true?!! Is this truly Yara before plastic surgery?!!!”

What they are referring to is the drastic difference in Yara’s looks before she had plastic surgery. Her nose, skin color, hair, cheekbones, and lips look quite different from one photo to the next.

Yara’s transformation was talked about by Redditors. Pic credit: @u/maringirl1/Reddit

The subsequent discussion was a mix of different harsh opinions from Happily Ever After? Yara critics.

One person commented on what a privilege it is to be able to afford plastic surgery. They said, “Just remember, no one is ugly, just poor.”

Another wrote, “Chris Rock said: money is the best lotion.”

Another critic drew a comparison to Angela Deem, who recently got an extreme physical cosmetic makeover. They joked, “Angela has entered the chat.”

One Yara hater who has a lot of disdain for her morals and attitude remarked, “She would need a head transplant. And a soul transplant also.”

Redditors discussed Yara’s vastly different looks. Pic credit: @u/maringirl1/Reddit

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren’s marriage is on the rocks

Yara and Jovi’s marriage has not been healthy, and they recognize that. Jovi wants to balance his life as a husband and father, and Yara thinks his perspective is selfish.

Between Jovi’s job pulling him away for months at a time and his unrelenting desire to hold on to his previous partying ways, Yara has voiced that it’s too much for her.

Yara said that if Jovi doesn’t change, she will take Mylah back to Ukraine and leave him. More will be revealed during the Happily Ever After? Tell All so viewers should tune in to watch the fallout.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.