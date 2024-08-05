Monica Garcia reacts after former RHOSLC co-star Lisa Barlow calls her ‘desperate and pathetic’

Monica Garcia may not be returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but she’s still immersed in drama with one of her biggest enemies.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Monica claimed that her former castmates shut down producers’ plans to bring her back during the upcoming fifth season of the reality series.

Of course, Monica burned many bridges on the series due to her affiliation with a social media account that trolled her castmates for years.

During a recent appearance, Monica claimed that many cast members threatened to quit the show if she was brought back in any capacity for Season 5.

Monica was a big part of the fourth season and dominated the headlines as the season aired, so it would have been interesting to see how she navigated her relationships with the women if she did return.

Unfortunately, her comments led to cast members like Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay receiving an influx of hate on social media from fans who believed they were behind the plot to nix Monica’s return.

Lisa Barlow hits back at her former RHOSLC castmate

Lisa responded to the drama on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it sounds like she’s mad about the whole situation.

Lisa Barlow is hitting out at Monica Garcia. Pic credit: @LisaBarlow7/X

“I can’t imagine being so pathetic and desperate I can’t move on,” she wrote.

Surprisingly, Monica appeared in the comments section and wasted no time getting her point across.

“I can’t imagine being so pathetic and threatened that I boss networks around,” the 39-year-old fired back, clearly blaming Lisa for her not being asked to return.

“Mad because you know it’s true,” she added.

Monica Garcia is over Lisa Barlow. Pic credit: @Monicangarcia/X

“You really have much bigger things to worry about. I can think of 500,000 other things right off the top of my head.”

Monica is known for speaking her mind on and off-screen

One thing we’ve learned about Monica during her time on RHOSLC is that she isn’t afraid to say how she truly feels about people, and that’s spilled onto social media.

There’s no telling what the future holds for the reality series, but something tells us that Monica will be drafted in as soon as the show hits a snag because she’d bring a lot of drama with her.

Bravo has yet to confirm a premiere date for Season 5, but given that filming wrapped months ago, it shouldn’t be too much longer.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus. Season 5 is expected to premiere in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.