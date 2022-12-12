Miona Bell shows 90 Day Fiance fans how to recreate late singer Selena’s signature ponytail

Miona Bell recreated a famous ponytail from the singer Selena. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Miona Bell has made a name for herself outside of the franchise with her ponytail business and beauty brand, Miona Beauty.

The 24-year-old Serbian native likes to show fans how they can recreate ponytails that different celebrities have rocked.

She has shown her following how to get the Ariana Grande ponytail and one worn by Kim Kardashian at an event. Now, she is paying tribute to the late singer Selena with a nod to one of her signature looks.

In the video, Miona appeared on the bottom right of the screen as a picture of Selena with a wavy ponytail on the top of her head appeared as the main image on the video.

The video then cut to Miona against a beige background as she held up the hairpiece she would be using and the Miona Beauty box it came in. She also held up hair wax from her line and the packaging.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona used wax to press down the baby hairs around her face before brushing her hair back into a high bun. Next, she fastened the hairpiece onto the bun and secured it.

At the end of the video, she posed with the look as a different picture of Selena rocking the high curly ponytail on the screen behind her while one of Selena’s song’s played in the background.

Miona Bell heavily promotes her brand

Miona has a personal Instagram and her Miona Beauty handle and often shares the same ponytail content on both.

The wife of Jibri Bell often models looks from her line and frequently goes between high and low ponytails with different colors and styles of hairpieces.

Miona also loves to draw attention to her followers and supporters who buy her brand by shouting them out through her Instagram Stories. She will reshare posts from her fanbase as they show how they look in her ponytails.

Business is reportedly booming for Miona Bell

Jibri recently took to his own Instagram Stories to gas up his wife and all the business she has reportedly been doing.

According to Jibri, Miona Beauty has “Over 10,000+ customers globally,” and they have hired three employees to help turn out her product.

Jibri shared a picture from the post office showing many boxes ready to be shipped out and remarked that it was their third trip to the post office that day.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.