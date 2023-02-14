Miona Bell claps back after being told to put some clothes on

Miona Bell got a slew of negative feedback on a bikini-clad post, and she had to clap back at one critic.

The 90 Day Fiance star was feeling confident in the strappy orange ensemble while wearing rollerskates.

Miona — who now resides in Pam Springs, Florida, with her husband, Jibri Bell — was dressed for the warm weather.

However, it’s fair to say she wasn’t exactly dressed for the occasion since she opted for a sparkly orange bikini while posing on a tennis court.

She accessorized the skimpy beachwear with large, gold hoops and styled her hair with a curly ponytail from her company, Miona Beauty.

“Rollerblades, bikini and @mionabeauty Mimi Ponytail 🥰🛼,” she captioned the post.

The photo garnered a slew of comments, and while some were complimentary, there were plenty of critics as well.

“Put your clothes back on… can’t believe your husband was ok with this….” wrote one commenter who added that Miona was “looking for different kind of attention.”

Miona responded, “Can’t believe that you think I need my husband’s or anyone else’s approval to take pictures or dress whoever I want.”

This is not the first time that the Serbian beauty has responded to critics who told her to cover up.

Back in October 2022, she clapped back at trolls after getting backlash for a lacy lingerie photo and noted, “We have been given our bodies to love & enjoy.”

Miona Bell gets bashed by critics for her bikini post

The critic at the center of the drama wasn’t the only one who slammed Miona after she posted the skimpy photo; many others chastised her in the comments as well.

“This is a lot for a married woman. A lot,” said one Instagram user.

Another critic brought Miona’s mother-in-law into the mix and reasoned that Jibri’s mom “isn’t going to like this picture she’s gonna say you [have] little clothes on.”

One critic wrote, “No no no. Last i checked u were selling ponytails not a skimpy bathing suit trying to be like @kimkardashian.”

“What are you selling your wigs or your body,” questioned one commenter. “Don’t sell yourself short. You’re better than this…”

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell promotes Miona Beauty

The 90 Day Fiance alum benefited greatly from her short stint on the popular TV show, and people have been supporting her company, Miona Beauty.

Miona has been heavily promoting her brand on social media as her signature ponytail styles worn on the show continue to sell out.

She recently posted a hair and makeup tutorial using items for her brand and promoted a special Valentine’s Day deal for customers.

“Use code VALENTINESDAY for 15% off everything on MIONABEAUTY.COM ❤️,” said Miona in the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in the clip, she used the Miona Beauty hair wax, which retails for $12.99 on the website– to style her hair in a sleek updo with a side-swept bang.

She then completed the hairdo by adding the Miona beauty boho ponytail, which costs $49 and is available in six colors.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.