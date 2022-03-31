Mila Kunis screams after seeing Rachel Lindsay at the Oscars years after meeting on The Bachelorette

Mila Kunis reacts to seeing Rachel Lindsay at the Oscars. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Lindsay took on her first Oscars red carpet interviewing the stars, but she met her own biggest fan in actress Mila Kunis.

The hilarious moment Mila caught sight of the former Bachelorette was caught on film as she screamed in delight and yelled at Rachel.

The two initially met when Mila and Ashton Kutcher appeared as guest stars on The Bachelorette, and it appears that Rachel made a lasting impression on the two.

Mila Kunis screams as she spots Rachel Lindsay at the Oscars

Rachel attended the Oscars as a host for Extra TV alongside Billy Bush and spent the evening meeting several of the stars.

However, she revealed one of the highlights of the night had to be Mila Kunis’ shocked reaction to seeing her on the red carpet.

“What? Girl, we have so much to catch up on,” Mila yelled at Rachel in the video. She appeared to turn down an invitation to come over as she yelled, “I can’t. I can’t, but it was nice to see you.”

Mila and Ashton seemed to be in a bit of a rush as they moved through the crowd holding hands.

Extra TV captured the memorable moment as Mila’s face dropped when she saw Rachel. The star was waving and smiling before she launched into a scream at the sight of her friend.

Mila appeared on a group date during Rachel’s Season of The Bachelorette to support her on her journey to find love. The experience paid off as Rachel is still with finalist Bryan Abasolo.

Rachel Lindsay posts behind-the-scenes look at her first Oscars red carpet

Rachel also gave fans an inside look into the rest of her night at the Oscars with clips of the moment Will Smith hit Chris Rock and a montage of getting ready.

“Baby’s first Oscars,” Rachel said in the clip as she walked out in her sparkling blue and silver dress. Fans got a full-length look at her outfit as she walked the red carpet, spinning to show off the stunning piece.

She also posed for pictures with several stars and embraced co-host Billy as they got ready to take on the day.

“Such a great time, The Academy Awards owe me NOTHING,” Rachel captioned the last clip of her video.

The Bachelorette again took to Instagram to show off her final look as she paired the eye-catching strapless dress with silver heels and several pieces of delicate jewelry.

Rachel beamed as she posed for photos at the event.

The Bachelorette returns on July 11th on ABC.