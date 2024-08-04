Mike Youngquist says Natalie Mordovtseva won’t grant him divorce because she’s scared to lose her visa

It sounds like Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are still legally husband and wife.

According to a 90 Day Fiance fan, Mike says that Natalie is refusing to grant him a divorce.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mike filed to dissolve his and Natalie’s marriage on December 5, 2023.

But, as the 90 Day Fiance fan claims, Mike is still waiting to scrub his and Natalie’s marriage from legal records because she continues to deny his request.

The 90 Day Fiance fan shared a post online, photographed alongside Mike during a recent trip to Cancun, Mexico.

The photo was shared to @90dayfianceaddicts’ Instagram page in a post captioned, “A fan ran into Big Mike, said he was a nice guy.”

Mike Youngquist told a 90 Day Fiance fan that Natalie Mordovtseva won’t divorce him for fear of being deported to Ukraine

“Also said that Nutalie won’t give him a divorce because she doesnt want to [be] sent back home to Ukraine.”

Mike’s fan captioned the photo, “I know this is not a savage post Look who I met in Cancun last night! Nicest guy.”

“Nutalie still won’t sign bc she’s scared about her visa going bye bye.”

What does divorcing Mike mean for Natalie?

It’s unclear whether Natalie has received her green card, but she isn’t an American citizen yet.

So, what could this mean for the Ukranian native? Legally, there are several different scenarios.

According to Stilt, “If the couple divorces before the foreign national spouse receives a green card, their immigration status may be in jeopardy.”

Furthermore, “If the foreign national spouse receives a conditional green card based on marriage to a U.S. citizen, they must file a joint petition to remove the conditions within 90 days of the two-year anniversary of receiving the conditional green card.”

“If the couple divorces before the joint petition is filed, the foreign national spouse may still be eligible to remove the conditions on their own if they can prove that the marriage was entered into in good faith. However, if the couple cannot file a joint petition due to divorce or other reasons, the foreign national spouse may face deportation proceedings.”

Additionally, if Mike and Natalie were to divorce before Natalie received a green card, she may no longer be eligible for permanent resident status.

However, if Natalie can prove that her marriage to Mike was entered into in good faith, she might still be eligible for permanent resident status even if their marriage ends in divorce.

This would mean that Natalie would have to prove that marrying Mike was not solely for immigration purposes and would have to provide convincing evidence.

When asked during The Single Life Season 3 Tell All about divorcing Mike, Natalie’s answer was ambiguous.

“I will never divorce for a guy who is not gonna be there for me, and I don’t give a f**k what you think of me, honestly,” Natalie confessed.

Mike is still going strong with his girlfriend, Sara Rose

While Mike waits for Natalie to sign the divorce documents, he’s already moved on with a new woman.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mike has been dating a woman named Sara Rose.

Mike hard-launched his new lady love on Instagram in June 2023.

He recently commemorated their one-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram Reel set to the tune Forever and Ever and Always by Ryan Mack.

Mike uploaded a montage of photos of himself and Sara, and in the caption, he wrote, “Happy anniversary to my forever. Life without you has no meaning. Truly blessed to have you in my life. I love you sugar queen.”

After her relationship with Josh Weinstein fizzled out, Natalie appears to be either single again or keeping her love life private on social media.

