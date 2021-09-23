Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino calls cops on his brother for showing up to his house unannounced

Mike Sorrentino calls the cops on his brother. Pic credit: MTV

There’s some family drama going on with Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and the cops had to get involved. This time it’s not the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star who got himself in trouble — it was his brother, Maximo.

The brothers have had a rocky relationship for several years now and things are still tense between them. So when Maximo showed up at the home of Mike, his wife Lauren, and their newborn son Romeo, the new dad immediately called the police.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is not taking any chances now that he has a wife and child to protect and it seems that was his mindset when he called the cops on his brother Maximo.

A rep for the MTV cast member told TMZ that Maximo showed up at Mike’s New Jersey home — unannounced and uninvited — with a handful of gifts for his nephew, little Romeo, but he didn’t get the greeting he was probably hoping for.

The incident happened on Tuesday after Maximo arrived on the property and “excessively rang multiple doorbells, peered inside through the glass, lingered a bit and then turned to leave — but not before leaving all the presents hanging on the doorknob.”

The rep noted that while all this was going on, Mike was inside his home watching his brother outside. However, Mike has had his own issues with the law so he didn’t confront his brother.

Instead, Mike immediately called the police. They showed up in less than a minute and confronted Maximo as he was leaving the property and told him to never show up to the house unless invited by Mike.

He was later allowed to leave.

What’s going on with Mike Sorrentino and his brother?

In case you’re wondering why the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took such a drastic action when his brother showed up, there’s a reason for that!

Mike and Maximo’s ongoing issues have become a “legal problem” as noted by his rep.

“Mike’s previously filed harassment claims against Maximo — most recently in July — because he feels his brother’s been behaving erratically, and he wants a heads up before Maximo comes to the house,” according to TMZ’s report.

While it’s noted that Mike did want his brother to be arrested, he thinks Maximo crossed a line by coming to his home. So Mike called the cops because his first instinct was to protect Lauren and Romeo.

Maximo, for his part, noted that his actions were innocent and that he was just “dropping off Puma BMW tracksuits for Mike and Romeo.” He is reportedly “saddened by Mike calling the 5-0 on him — because he’d never do that — and denies there’s any ongoing issues between them despite what Mike says.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.