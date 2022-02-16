Mike Planeta turns into ‘Magic Mike’ at event with Andrew Spencer, dances on table

Mike Planeta turns up the heat at recent dinner. Pic credit: ABC

Mike Planeta showed off a whole different side of himself in a moment captured by his friend and fellow The Bachelorette Season 17 costar Andrew Spencer.

During Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Mike was known to be the gentle and more reserved man who was waiting to be sexually intimate until marriage; however, he also has a more wild side which was on full display as he recently channeled his inner Magic Mike.

Mike Planeta gives a ‘Magic Mike’ performance

Mike Planeta caused quite a riot while out with friends Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer.

Andrew shared a video in time for Valentine’s Day that featured Mike hopping on a table while wearing a blue suit.

While on the table, Mike proceeded to strip off his jacket and dance as well as showcase some rather suggestive moves atop a centerpiece.

During Mike’s unexpected performance, the people around him cheered and reacted in shock.

Andrew captioned the video, “This is for all the single ladies who do not have a Valentine. Do not fret for I give you Magic Mike P the Lost files,” along with a red heart emoji.

For those unfamiliar, Magic Mike is a film about male strippers that stars actor Channing Tatum.

Mike P. has proven to be full of surprises, like when he took home the trophy during a sex-centered group date on The Bachelorette, and this tabletop video was no exception.

Mike Planeta goes to Disneyland with Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo

During a more wholesome hangout with Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo, Mike Planeta accompanied the boys to Disneyland as Greg and Andrew continue to live their best California life since becoming roommates.

Mike shared photos from their fun-filled Disney day that included a video of Winnie the Pooh character Eeyore waving at the camera.

Mike joked that Eeyore was Greg’s twin, writing in his caption, “Swipe to the last video to see Greg’s twin.”

While neither Mike, Andrew, nor Greg left The Bachelorette engaged, they clearly left with lifelong friendships amongst each other. They often enjoy various outings together where they take in sporting events and answer fans’ most pressing questions.

Bachelor Nation continues to be curious about their love lives, with many rooting for Mike and Madison Prewett to date due to their shared values. Madison and Mike were spotted out together in the past, although it appears to have just been platonic.

Greg Grippo recently confirmed he’s in a relationship and fans are still hopeful Andrew Spencer may one day be the Bachelor.

Time will tell when and how Mike Planeta, and his alter ego Magic Mike, find love in the future.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.