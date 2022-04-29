Mike Johnson reveals why Tyler Cameron turned down The Bachelor

Mike Johnson tells all about why Tyler Cameron wasn’t The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Tyler Cameron won over America’s heart when he was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. While he was runner-up, Hannah tried to shoot her shot with him on the After The Final Rose after she and Jed Wyatt, her winner, broke up.

As Tyler agreed to go out and get a drink with her, not long after he was linked to Gigi Hadid in the celebrity world.

Tyler has had quite a resume of celebrity relationships and another reality show appearance with The Real Dirty Dancing while he has continued his modeling career as well.

Recently, Mike Johnson was a gust on the She’s All Bach podcast and revealed that Tyler Cameron was asked to be The Bachelor before Peter Weber signed on for the gig.

What did Mike Johnson say about Tyler Cameron on the podcast She’s All Bach?

While talking with co-hosts Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney, who consistently dig into The Bachelor franchise’s latest gossip and news, Mike answered their question, “Do you think he was the first choice before Peter?”

Mike immediately responded with an emphatic, “Absolutely. He’s Tyler.” He went on to declare that they tried to give it to Tyler, but he didn’t want it.

Why didn’t Tyler want to be The Bachelor?

In fact, Mike relayed that Tyler may have said something like, “I’m good, bro. I got more followers than any other Bachelors will get. I don’t need the money you’re gonna give me for being The Bachelor.”

Mike also talked about how Tyler didn’t want his life public like that because everyone knows that The Bachelor gets put in the spotlight with publicity, criticism, and backlash.

After saying that, Mike agreed and said that he didn’t blame Tyler for not taking the spot. He also stated, “There’s a pro … You wanna find love. The negative is that everyone and their mama is gonna say something about you.”

Tyler has been in the spotlight recently with his make-out sessions

Recently, Tyler has been making headlines after his PDA and steamy make-out session with the former The Hills star, Kristin Cavallari.

While Bachelor Nation fans speculated if there was romance there, or even a relationship blooming, both Tyler and Kristin were adamant that they are only good friends and the PDA was for Kristin’s photoshoot only.

Kristin even stated that while Tyler was a very good kisser, she had hired him to model for her jewelry company Uncommon James and maybe even hired him to kiss her to get more publicity.

It sounds like that while Tyler was the franchise’s first choice for Season 24 of The Bachelor, pilot Pete took it over as the second choice. For more of the podcast episode with Mike Johnson and the co-hosts, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.