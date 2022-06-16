Mike Johnson is hoping for The Bachelorette drama, wants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia love triangle

Mike Johnson shares what he’d love to see on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @mike_johnson/Instagram

The Bachelorette returns this July, with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey set to be dual leads.

Co-leads are new territory for the franchise, and many fans and Bachelor Nation stars are curious to see how the season plays out.

Recently, The Bachelorette fan-favorite Mike Johnson gave his opinion on the season, and he appears to be rooting for some messy drama.

Mike Johnson hopes for a love triangle involving Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

Bachelor Nation has mostly been hoping to see Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey get along and have a drama-free friendship as they embark on their Bachelorette journey. However, Mike Johnson is hoping for something more dramatic.

Mike told Us Weekly, “I really would love to see a love triangle between one of the contestants and then the two Bachelorette leads.”

Bryan Abasolo, Mike’s Talking It Out podcast cohost and husband to Rachel Lindsay, shared Mike’s sentiments.

Bryan expressed, “They seem like they’re best friends. They’re obviously relying on each other and leaning on each other throughout this entire journey, but I gotta figure there’s gonna be one guy that’s gonna walk in that’s gonna knock their socks off, and they’re maybe gonna veer both toward him,” adding, “Like Mike said, maybe a love triangle, maybe they’ll butt heads, but at the end of the day, I just hope that they’re both happy and they both find love on their journey.”

Andi Dorfman suggests having co-leads on The Bachelorette is ‘sexist’

While Mike and Bryan seem to desire some drama on The Bachelorette, former Bachelorette lead Andi Dorfman had some hesitancy with the idea of Gabby and Rachel being dual leads.

Andi told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t really love the fact that two women have to share the screen. I think we’ve progressed a little further. It’s 2022.”

Andi continued, “I want to be supportive because it’s a franchise that literally put me here right now, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t bummed that it’s two women. … I don’t know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don’t really love.”

While And wasn’t crazy about two women being the first co-leads, she did express interest in a season with two Bachelors.

Andi shared, “I’d like to see two men go at it,” adding, “I know all these Bachelorette leads and what it takes to be on screen and to hold your own on a show, and production, and cast mates. I have a lot of respect for those people.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.