Mike Berk shades 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmate Ben Rathbun, says ‘stay in your own lane’

Mike Berk aired his opinions towards his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmate Ben Rathbun. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Berk shared his negative opinions about his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmate Ben Rathbun on a 90 Day fan page’s post dissing Ben.

In the comments, Mike took a pointed stance against Ben for what he felt was an inappropriate 28-year age difference between him and Mahogany. It seems that he had a particular problem with 24-year-old Mahogany being too close to Ben’s daughters’ ages.

Mike Berk took aim at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmate Ben Rathbun

The post that Mike responded to about Ben was a reel from a 90 Day fan page which featured a clip from the latest episode where Ben was reading the fictional train story he wrote about him and Mahogany.

The photo caption jabbed at Ben’s former post about all the reasons he wasn’t a serial killer ahead of his debut on Before the 90 Days.

The fan page accompanied the video with a caption saying, “Ben says he isn’t a serial killer…and then does stuff like this (astonished face emoji).”

Mike dropped into the comments remarking, “Hahah! @90_day_divorcee someone tell him to stay in his own lane and find women his age that cannot be his daughter.”

Mike’s comment got over 50 likes and was followed up by a comment from the meme’s originator who responded, “@mikeyb90day hopefully you get a chance to tell him during the tell-all (laughing/crying face emoji).”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Mike replied, “@90_day_divorcee I’m a shy person so I don’t know if I could.”

Pic credit: @90_day_divorcee/Instagram

Will Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar’s relationship last on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers saw Mike successfully propose to Ximena during the latest episode with lots of optimism from Mike’s end.

However, from Ximena’s side, she vocalized her concerns about what she didn’t like about Mike and talked about her uncertainty about the future after she said bye to him at the airport.

Ximena’s family reminded her before she accepted Mike’s proposal that she would be losing her financial stability if she broke up with Mike since he had been paying for most everything in her and her kids’ lives.

Based on the trailer for the next episode, viewers find out from Mike that Ximena had not been acting herself since his return to the US and that he will go down to Colombia once again to see what’s going on.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.