Michelle Young’s final four men reunite for Rodney Mathews’ 30th birthday 

Rodney Mathews became a beloved member of Bachelor Nation after his debut on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Not only did viewers adore Rodney, but his fellow The Bachelorette Season 18 castmates also grew fond of him.

Recently, Rodney rang in a milestone birthday, turning 30-years-old. Several Bachelor Nation stars celebrated with Rodney, including his best pal Nayte Olukoya and all the men in Michelle Young’s final four from her season.

Rodney Mathews shares photo with The Bachelorette Season 18 final four

Rodney Mathews appeared to be living his best life on his 30th birthday as he partied on a boat with friends.

Some of the Bachelor Nation stars in attendance included Rodney’s The Bachelorette Season 18 costars Clayton Echard, Leroy Arthur, PJ Henderson, Daniel Tully, and Mollique Johnson, to name a few. Genevieve Parisi from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor also showed up at the party.

Most notably, all the men from Michelle Young’s final four were in attendance for Rodney’s birthday.

Michelle’s final four included current boyfriend Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones, Rodney Mathews, and Joe Coleman. The four made history as the first final four to all be men of color.

For Rodney’s birthday, the four men reunited and posed for a striking photo on a set of stairs.

Rodney took to Instagram to share the attractive photo of his friends from the final four.

In the first photo of his birthday post, Rodney sits on the stairs with runner-up Brandon Jones, placing his hand on Rodney’s shoulder.

Nayte Olukoya and Joe Coleman lean against the stair railing on both sides of Brandon and Rodney.

Rodney captioned the post, “Too clean for a dirty thirty.”

Rodney also shared a group pic in the post with him and eleven men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette smiling on a boat.

Nayte Olukoya shares sweet birthday post for ‘brother’ Rodney Mathews

Nayte and Rodney have been vocal about the strong friendship they built ever since becoming roommates on The Bachelorette.

The outgoing duo has gushed over having similar personalities and feeling more like brothers than friends. Rodney and Nayte even gave their friendship a special name in ‘RodNayte.’

Nayte used his platform to celebrate Rodney and wish him a happy birthday.

Nayte shared photos and videos with Rodney from both his birthday and throughout their friendship.

Nayte captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my brother. I could type a whole lot more but what’s understood doesn’t need to be explained. Swipe to the end for the funniest video I’ve ever seen. ‘I’d die for you’ ‘I ain’t dying for you but I love you a lot.’ More life, eh?”

Bachelor Nation fans have often expressed that Michelle Young had one of the best and most likable final fours in the franchises’ history. It seems the four men genuinely like each other also, as their friendship is still going strong.

The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.