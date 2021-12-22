Michelle Young’s engagement ring: Everything we know about The Bachelorette star’s stunning Neil Lane sparkler

Nayte Olukoya picked out a gorgeous ring for his love Michelle Young. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya went the distance on The Bachelorette and got engaged at the end of the season.

As is a tradition in the franchise, Nayte got to put a beautiful Neil Lane diamond ring on Michelle’s finger as he proposed on a beautiful beach.

Here’s everything to know about Michelle Young’s dazzling ring.

Michelle Young’s ring reflects her classiness

Neil Lane recently spoke out to detail the qualities and significance of Michelle’s gorgeous ring.

The stunning sparkler is 3.2-carats and pear-shaped. The ring features 46 brilliant-cut diamonds and two tapered baguettes on the band.

The ring is also worth a pretty penny as it’s estimated to cost $69,300. The following post provides photos and videos that give an up-close and personal look at Michelle’s mesmerizing ring.

Speaking with People, Neil Lane explained, “The ring radiated [Michelle’s] beauty and lust for life.”

Neil also expressed that the ring reflected Michelle and Nayte’s relationship saying, “It was like their relationship. Every time you turn the ring a little bit, you saw a different sparkle.”

The ring includes various vintage and classic elements which were fitting for Michelle because, as Neil proclaimed, “[Michelle is] a classic.”

Many would agree that Michelle conducted herself with the utmost class as the Bachelorette and so it’s appropriate that the ring reflects her elegant character. Michelle has expressed her love for the ring as well and thinks it’s absolutely perfect for her.

Neil Lane shows support for Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s relationship

While the show only airs a few short moments of Neil Lane’s meetings with future grooms, he actually spends hours with the men since selecting the right ring is such a huge and important decision.

Neil provided some insight into what drew Nayte to the incredible 3.2-carat sparkler.

Neil shared, “The pear shape really mesmerized [Nayte]. He saw the classic-ness in it. He was really excited and kept bouncing up and down. He had this joyful smile on his face.”

Neil had a chance to directly witness Michelle and Nayte’s love for one another and he appears confident that the two have truly found something special in each other.

Speaking on Michelle and Nayte, Neil shared, “It was really obvious they had a great connection. I believe they found each other. They found their person.”

Michelle and Nayte definitely appeared perfect for each other during the ATFR special and had plenty of viewers changing their tune and rooting for the two to succeed as a couple.

With a dazzling ring and an amazingly generous gift of a down payment on their first home, Michelle and Nayte certainly are being showered with love. Here’s to hoping their love lasts a lifetime.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.