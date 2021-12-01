Michelle Young writes sweet message for Rodney Mathews after his emotional elimination

Michelle Young still thinks highly of Rodney despite sending him home. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young had really likable guys in her historic final four so, naturally, it was going to be difficult for her to say goodbye to any of them after hometowns.

Michelle, Rodney, and The Bachelorette viewers were all emotional when Rodney was sent home before making it to the fantasy suites, as he became one of the most lovable members of The Bachelorette Season 18 cast.

While Michelle didn’t see romantic potential with Rodney, it’s clear she still thinks the world of him and hopes to continue her friendship with him going forward.

Michelle Young says Rodney Mathews will forever be a part of her life

Michelle took to her Instagram stories to express her appreciation for Rodney after sending him home.

In her post, Michelle shared an adorable photo from their special hometown date. In the photo, Michelle and Rodney pick an apple together while smiling at the camera and holding their baskets.

Michelle wrote a message to Rodney over the photo and the text read, “A person who walked into my life who will forever be a part of my life. [Rodney Mathews], so happy me and the world got to meet you! Not goodbye, but see you soon.”

Michelle fittingly included a green apple emoji at the end of her statement, as apples have been a topic of conversation from the beginning of their relationship when Rodney first greeted her wearing a red apple costume.

While Michelle and Rodney weren’t meant to be husband and wife, it certainly seems they’ve found a lasting friendship with one another, especially because Rodney seemed to bring out the laughter and playful side of Michelle more than any other guy on her season.

Bachelor Nation loves Rodney and wants him to be the next Bachelor lead

In Michelle’s message, she mentioned that she’s not saying goodbye to Rodney but instead saying “see you soon.”

Bachelor Nation also seems to hope they’ll see Rodney on their screens again soon as the star of The Bachelor.

After he was sent home in fourth place, plenty of The Bachelorette viewers flocked to social media to call for Rodney to become the next Bachelor as they really enjoyed his humor and lighthearted spirit.

It seems Rodney certainly made a great impression on Michelle and viewers too.

Would you be interested in seeing Rodney Mathews as The Bachelor?

