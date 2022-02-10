Michelle Young teases FaceTime videos of Nayte Olukoya struggling to make the bed

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young posts FaceTime videos of Nayte Olukoya struggling to make the bed. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Former lead of The Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya revealed some of their literal pillow talks today.

Michelle posted several FaceTime videos poking fun at her fiance’s questionable tactics for making the bed, and Nayte did not hesitate to set the story straight.

Michelle Young exposes Nayte Olukoya struggling to make the bed in a FaceTime call

Michelle shared a series of videos of Nayte struggling around underneath his duvet cover during their private FaceTime call.

“Someone get this man a tutorial on how to put on a duvet cover,” Michelle captioned a video of Nayte, who was waving his arms about from inside the duvet.

The video was sped-up to show her fiance popping in and out of the covers several times.

“10 minutes into the FaceTime call…” Michelle captioned a second video, again showing Nayte rooting around under the covers.

The former Bachelorette was clearly having fun teasing her fiance, and she’d even edited the clip to change color and show four simultaneous views of him at once.

Michelle didn’t get away with exposing Nayte so easily, however, and also posted a screenshot of his attempts to FaceTime her after she’d posted the videos.

“HE KNOWS [skull emojis], Do I answer??” she wrote.

Nayte Olukoya said he ‘didn’t want to hear it,’ after Michelle Young’s teasing video

Nayte took to Instagram as well to clear up the story, joking, “I don’t want to hear it. Real duvet owners know that duvets have tabs. Duvet covers have strings.”

“It’s so much easier to go into the duvet cover with your duvet to put the strings through the tabs,” he explained. “There’s nothing worse than when your duvet gets scrunchled up in the duvet cover.”

The answering video appeared only to fuel Michelle on, however, as she reposted the clip and again made fun of her fiance for his use of the word “scrunchled.”

Michelle then went on to make a trivia questionnaire about which words might combine to make “scrunchled.”

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are reuniting this weekend

Both appeared to have fun with the exchange as they are preparing to reunite over the weekend.

Michelle posted a sweet Instagram marking the occasion by writing, “Swipe to see the dopamine release after realizing I get to see my fiancé this weekend.”

She was noticeably beaming and showing off her engagement ring in the second shot.

The two have been going strong since Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, and don’t appear to be getting tired of one another any time soon.

