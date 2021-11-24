Michelle Young speaks about the unexpected ending of her season of The Bachelorette and having no regrets

Michelle Young reflects on her season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young has been watching her season of The Bachelorette like the rest of us, and despite the ups and downs of her journey, she has zero regrets.

Recently, Michelle spoke about love, her future, and how staying true to herself has led her to be regret-free.

Michelle Young says she’s in love with where she’s at

Michelle has had to answer plenty of questions regarding how her season ends. The viewers, the media, and her young students are eager to know if Michelle finds love in the end and, while Michelle has been keeping her ending a secret, she did offer up some insight into her season’s finale.

Michelle told Us Weekly, “[The ending is] something that I didn’t necessarily expect, something that I didn’t think was possible for me. I’m excited for everybody kind of to see what that entails because I think a lot of assumptions are made, you know, of either who I end up with or if I end up with anybody.”

Michelle also had an interview with E! Daily Pop and was asked some interesting questions.

When asked if she’s in love, Michelle answered, “I’m in love with where I’m at.”

Michelle went on to discuss her outlook on this unique love process by saying, “Coming into this process, it’s such an abnormal thing…Walking into it I wasn’t sure how it was going to end and obviously, I know how it ends, but I knew that I was going to be learning so much along the way and that’s what I wanted. I wanted to go through it. I wanted to stay true to who I was and I knew if I did that I would get something out of this entire process.”

Michelle Young shares about the promise she made to herself

Host Loni Love asked Michelle if there’s anything she wishes she would have done differently on the show and Michelle confidently and quickly answered by saying, “Absolutely not.”

Michelle explained that she knew she’d have to rewatch everything as the Bachelorette and she didn’t want to sit there watching with regret, so she made a promise to herself to be solid in the decisions she made, the behavior she exhibited, and the vulnerability she expressed.

When asked if she’d want her partner to move to Minnesota, she shared that she feels it’s a team decision and she’s open to having a conversation with her partner about where they should settle down.

Michelle’s answers and body language led the hosts to feel confident that Michelle is currently in love. Time will tell if their intuition was correct and Michelle does fall in love at the end of her season.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.