Michelle Young looked radiant in first public appearance since split from Nayte Olukoya

When news broke a few weeks back about Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s breakup, fans were astonished.

After both of them announced that they were broken up, viewers began speculating what could have happened between them.

As Michelle went off on a getaway with her closest girlfriends to begin the healing process, Nayte took to social media to ensure everyone knew he did not cheat on Michelle.

Whereas Michelle has kept quiet with just a few photos of her time in Iceland after the breakup, Nayte has seemingly been attached to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Deandra Kanu.

Whether or not Nayte and Deandra are forming a relationship or have already is unknown except for a couple of occasions documenting them together.

Now that Michelle is back from her trip, she has stepped out into the limelight for the first time since she and Nayte called things off.

Even though she is still in the healing process, Michelle appeared to be all smiles and full of positivity as she attended some events at Miami Swim Week in Florida.

According to a source who talked with Us Weekly, “Michelle showed up with a bestie looking absolutely radiant in a chocolate monokini, cover-up and silk hard scarf.”

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, Michelle appeared at the CLD PR Miami Swim Week Gifting Experience at Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel South Beach.

The source said, “She was in the best of spirits, sporting her megawatt smile.”

While at the event, Michelle looked at swimwear and workout pieces and chose some jewelry and makeup.

Michelle and Nayte’s breakup and the aftermath

Just after Michelle made the decision and announcement that she was stepping away from the classroom and her teaching career, she had to go through a major breakup.

While Michelle has been going through the grieving process of no longer being with the man she thought she’d spend her life with, she also feels she deserves a happy ending to her story, so she won’t give up.

Nayte, on the other hand, has posted some thirst trap photos to his Instagram page since the split.

Moreover, he is allegedly spending a lot of time with Deandra from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and last summer’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, in one photo, it looks as if Deandra is wearing Nayte’s chain necklace, and recently the two looked to be cozying up together on a couch during a party.

Bachelor Nation hopes Michelle is doing okay, and her megawatt smile is authentic as she stepped out for the first time since she was blindsided by the split with Nayte.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.