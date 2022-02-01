Michelle and Nayte spotted in Austin, Texas – dance to Let’s Get Married by Jagged Edge

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya flaunt their love in Texas. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young and fiance Nayte Olukoya are one of the best couples to come out of Bachelor Nation and their love is still going strong.

Bachelor Nation always enjoys seeing Michelle and Nayte gush over one another and continue to look happy together, and fans got yet another glimpse into Michelle and Nayte’s love during their time in Texas.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya spend time in Texas

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have been excitedly planning their life together, with wedding bells seemingly in their near future.

Along with wedding planning, the couple has been enjoying life and merging their two worlds together.

Nayte plans to merge his life with Michelle’s by moving to her home state of Minnesota, with The Bachelor franchise having gifted them a generous down payment on their first home.

Michelle is also being welcomed into Nayte’s world, and she got a taste of his life when she visited him in Austin, Texas.

An anonymous fan caught a photo of Michelle and Nayte holding hands in Austin and expressed that they were both “super nice people!”

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Michelle and Nayte warm Bachelor Nations’ hearts with their dance moves

Another video of Michelle and Nayte in Texas surfaced online and made Bachelor Nation swoon.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In the video, Michelle and Nayte attend an event and are all smiles as they dance together.

The song that Michelle and Nayte are dancing to in the video makes the moment extra special as the pair dances to the popular wedding song Let’s Get Married by Jagged Edge.

One of Michelle and Nayte’s supporters shared the video of the couple dancing on Twitter, writing, “Michelle and Nayte are a whole mood hunney! The way I live for their love and their “unbothered-ness. I love them.”

Michelle and Nayte are a whole mood hunney! The way I live for their love and their "unbothered-ness" 😂 I love them #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gojWQqOJS2 — Maisha™ (@maisha_aymeila) January 30, 2022

Michelle and Nayte’s love and commitment to one another is certainly heartwarming to see, and they are defying the odds, as many previously doubted Nayte’s readiness to be in a serious relationship. However, now that Michelle and Nayte get to portray their love on their terms, it seems clear they found something special with one another.

As Michelle and Nayte continue to thrive, it seems they could be one of the few Bachelor Nation couples to make it down the aisle and go the distance. Here’s to wishing Michelle and Nayte all the best.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.