Michael Rapaport might be the saddest RHOBH fan after Lisa Rinna’s exit

Michael Rapaport called news of Lisa Rinna’s exit from RHOBH “devastating.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Earlier this week, when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the show after eight consecutive seasons, many Bravo fans were shocked.

But the saddest of all might be actor, comedian, and noted Housewives superfan Michael Rapaport, who weighed in Wednesday night on his TikTok, calling the news of Rinna’s exit “devastating.”

“I cannot believe [she] is leaving,” Rapaport said, adding that it was a “sad day in Beverly Hills.”

Rinna, who was previously best known for her role as Billie Reed on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, first joined the RHOBH cast in 2014.

After eight full seasons in Beverly Hills, she has become one of the franchise’s most polarizing stars. While some fans admired her outspokenness and no-holds-barred style, others found her social media messiness and incessant drama–especially with castmates Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards–deeply irritating.

But both lovers and haters of Rinna can agree that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won’t be the same without her.

“Love her, hate her, frustrated with her: she brought the entertainment,” Rapaport said. He added that the franchise “ain’t gonna be the same.”

“She brought the joy for eight seasons,” Rapaport said.

Lisa Rinna leaving RHOBH after eight seasons

Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH earlier this week, in an exclusive interview with People.

The news likely won’t come as much of a surprise for fans of the franchise, as Rinna has often dropped hints in the past about the possibility that she would leave the show.

News of her departure comes after an especially tough year for Rinna, who received heavy criticism from both Bravo fans and current Housewives alike for her drama-starting behavior on the most recent season of RHOBH.

When Rinna appeared at BravoCon 2022, she was loudly booed by fans–but she told People that the backlash hadn’t stopped her from savoring her time onstage.

“I got booed! It was fabulous,” the star told the outlet.

Rinna stated, “It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Michael Rapaport on Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit: ‘devastating’

While some Bravo fans might be happy to see Lisa Rinna go, actor Michael Rapaport is certainly not one of them.

In his TikTok video, which Rapaport shared Wednesday night with his 4.4 million followers on the platform, Rapaport shared a message for Kathy Hilton and the rest of the cast: “You’ve got huge red-bottom shoes to fill, ladies of Beverly Hills.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.