Michael Ilesanmi responds to rumors Kim Kardashian is giving him legal aid

Michael Ilesanmi is setting the record straight.

Rumors have been rumbling about Kim Kardashian being interested in helping the 90 Day Fiance star amid his legal battle with Angela Deem.

According to Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show, a YouTube blogger claimed that Kim is getting involved in Michael’s personal life.

Reportedly, Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, reached out to Michael via phone and offered to help him fight Angela in court.

They allegedly want to “discuss his brand” and even offered him a cameo in an upcoming The Kardashians episode.

Michael has since heard the gossip, and according to the Nigerian native, it’s all hearsay.

Michael issues a statement amid rumors he’s receiving legal aid from Kim Kardashian

On Monday, Michael took to his Instagram Story to clear the air.

Michael addressed the rumors in a message aimed at his 178,000 Instagram followers.

The TLC star wrote, “I have no involvement or interest in news related to Kim Kardashian.”

Michael says the rumors are untrue. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

“So I kindly request that such information be omitted,” he added.

Michael received an outpouring of emotional and financial support from 90 Day Fiance fans

Michael’s crowdsourcing efforts seem to be sufficient for the 90 Day Fiance personality.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, someone named Mary K organized a GoFundMe for Michael.

The campaign initially aimed to raise $50,000, but shortly after its inception, the goal was reduced to $25,000.

However, Michael’s supporters exceeded his goal in a matter of days. The final amount raised was $52,157, which Michael is putting towards legal fees associated with his and Angela’s court case.

Michael and Angela are going head-to-head as they fight to end their marriage

Angela, 58, was the first to take legal action, filing for an annulment of their four-year marriage.

The controversial reality TV star claimed that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marrying her to gain legal permanent resident status in America.

In response, Michael, 36, filed a counterclaim, asking for a divorce from the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native.

Michael is also seeking spousal support, a 50/50 division of their assets, and Angela’s reimbursement of his legal fees.

In addition, Michael has claimed that Angela is guilty of physical and mental abuse.

Michael stated that Angela’s alleged abuse prompted his February 2024 “disappearance” when he left Angela’s home unannounced with no phone or other belongings.

These days, it’s rumored that Michael has settled in Texas as he continues to battle it out in court with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Angela.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.