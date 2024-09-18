Michael Ilesanmi responds to 90 Day Fiance viewer who asks why he doesn’t post Angela Deem

Angela Deem is the last thing on Michael Ilesanmi’s mind.

The former 90 Day Fiance couple’s turbulent relationship and subsequent split dominated Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

Angela and Michael’s relationship was on the rocks for several years, but it came to a head last year.

Angela accused her husband of infidelity (aside from the online affair he admitted to), scamming her to get to America, and constantly lying and hiding things from her.

A private investigator Angela hired couldn’t find any dirt on Michael, but she continued to cast blame upon her husband.

Eventually, Michael had enough.

After he arrived in the US, Michael detailed walking five hours with no belongings to escape his living conditions, where he said he was being treated like “nobody.”

Michael and Angela’s breakup was a messy one

Additionally, Michael claimed “cruel treatment,” attesting that Angela was physically and mentally abusive to him off-camera.

Angela was the first to take legal action, filing for a marriage annulment. But Michael raised more than $50,000 on GoFundMe and filed a counterclaim, asking for a divorce, spousal support, a 50/50 division of their assets, and for Angela to pay for his attorney’s fees and litigation costs incurred in the proceeding.

Things seem to have died down since Michael and Angela’s tense legal battle heated up over the summer, but that doesn’t mean 90 Day Fiance fans have forgotten about their relationship.

Michael continues to exude positivity on social media

Michael has been posting uplifting messages on Instagram since his split, as he did earlier this week.

The Nigerian native included a full-length photo of himself geotagged in the United States coupled with an image reading, “Winners Never Quit and Quitters Never Win.”

“‘Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine. Happy Sunday!'” he captioned the post, adding the hashtags #keepsmiling and #positivity.

Thousands upon thousands of Michael’s 170,000 Instagram followers liked the post, and in the comments section, he was met with encouragement and support from his fans.

Michael responds to a 90 Day Fiance viewer

One perplexing comment, however, came from an Instagram user who goes by @big_vernon, who seems to have been living under a rock for the past few months.

They asked, “Why you not posting your wife Angela?”

Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

It was clear from Michael’s reply that he’s aware his and Angela’s messy breakup has been splattered on headlines all over social media and online.

In response, Michael answered back, “Ask google.”

Angela has been throwing major shade at Michael online

While Michael continues to spread positivity on social media, Angela has been slinging mud at her soon-to-be ex-husband.

She recently claimed that Michael wiped out her bank accounts, and now, she’s alleging that he has already moved on with another woman following their split.

In a recent TikTok, Angela shared a video of actor Johnny Depp talking about the loyal one in relationships staying single following a breakup while the cheater quickly moves on to another partner.

“Did you ever notice after a breakup, the loyal ones stay single until they are healed, and the cheater is already in another relationship?” he asked.

As Johnny Depp stated that loyal partners don’t “just jump into another relationship,” Angela shook her head back and forth in agreement.

It appears that Angela was implying that Michael is already in another relationship following their split.

Despite Angela sparking rumors that Michael was involved with a “w***e” from New Jersey, the woman (named Meggan) spoke out and set the record straight.

Meggan said of the gossip surrounding her romantic relationship with Michael, “You guys have this all wrong.”

“I have never spoken to Michael, and I’ve been in Mexico all weekend,” she continued. “I am not nor have I ever been in a relationship with Michael.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.