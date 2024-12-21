Michael Ilesanmi promises the ‘best is yet to come’ as he toasts 1 year of ‘resilience’

Michael Ilesanmi has a lot to celebrate.

In the last year, the 90 Day Fiance star has overcome a multitude of obstacles.

Namely, Michael is in the midst of a divorce with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Angela Deem.

Angela filed to have her and Michael’s marriage annulled after four years of marital turmoil.

While they continue to battle it out in court, Michael has remained calm and focused on maintaining a positive outlook.

Proving that he remains unbothered by Angela’s attempts to publicly slander him, Michael took to his Instagram Story this weekend to share an optimistic message with his 189,000 followers.

Michael’s ‘lows’ in the last year have made him more ‘resilient’

“Exactly one year ago, I arrived in the States, and what a journey it has been!” he began.

The Nigerian native continued, confessing that all of the highs and lows have “shaped” him and expressed gratitude for the support he’s received.

Michael reflected on the last 12 months. Pic credit: @mykol_01/Instagram

“This is just the beginning, and I know the best is yet to come,” he continued.

“Cheers to one year of growth, resilience, and new beginnings!”

Michael also added a GIF of a man saying “Thank you!” at the bottom of the slide.

He shared the same sentiment on his Facebook page, where he received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance fans.

90 Day Fiance fans stand by Michael

One of Michael’s fans noted that his beauty is “rising out of the ashes” and wished that God would continue to bless him “richly.”

Another supporter simply commented with the hashtag #TeamMichael.

“You got this!!” read another encouraging comment.

“No matter how many posts she makes about your ‘pay back’ you will be blessed from this point on & deserve to be!!” they continued. “She must forget this all played out on tv so you don’t need evidence it’s all there.”

Michael’s Facebook followers rallied around him. Pic credit: Michael Ilesanmi/Facebook

Others supported Michael, calling him an inspiration and cheering him on for reaching his one-year milestone.

Angela continues to lash out at Michael post-split

Meanwhile, Angela has continued to paint Michael in a bad light on social media, admitting that she’s “starving for attention” post-split.

Angela stuck to her guns and tried to convince 90 Day Fiance viewers that Michael had scammed her.

Angela claimed in her annulment filing that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marrying her—whether those claims will hold up remains to be seen.

She believed he used her to get to America and obtain a green card, going as far as having a private investigator follow her husband while they were together.

Despite her efforts, the PI wasn’t able to dig up any dirt on Michael.

After a deep dive that turned into an 189-page report, the PI cleared Michael’s name on national television.

Still, Angela persisted, smearing Michael as a scammer and accusing him of draining her bank accounts.

After Michael raised over $50,000 for his legal costs on GoFundMe, Angela became enraged.

She went on a TikTok rant, complaining about Michael.

“Obviously, I know you more than you know me,” she told her followers, speaking of Michael.

“GoFundMe my a**!” Angela continued. “How about GoFundMe and give me my years I spent on a scammer? Boom. Crown thought.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.