Michael Allio reveals why it was easier to leave his son for Bachelor in Paradise

Although Michael Allio previously cut his time on The Bachelorette short, he has prepared differently for Bachelor in Paradise so that his “dad guilt” doesn’t set in again.

Michael became a quick fan favorite during his time on Katie Thurston’s season, especially after showing off his vulnerable side when speaking about his late wife, who had recently passed away from cancer, and their son, James.

Although the single dad seemed to be a top contender for Katie’s heart, Michael chose to leave the experience early in order to be back home with James.

After a year of being completely unplugged from the franchise, Michael recently opened up about why he felt he was finally ready to get back into the dating game on Bachelor in Paradise.

When it came to leaving his six-year-old, Michael said that it was tricky all-around on the “linguistics side.” He explained how if he went on 10 first dates, it would be 10 whole days away from his son — as opposed to Paradise, where multiple dates and conversations are packed into a very short amount of time.

Besides his new “jacked” physique, Michael also revealed what had changed this time around in terms of feeling confident enough to leave his son temporarily to go on the show in the hopes of finding love.

Michael Allio says he felt more prepared for Bachelor in Paradise than The Bachelorette

Although it was only a year ago, Michael said James was at a different point in his life when he first left to go on The Bachelorette.

Along with Michael being able to talk to his son more about the experience, the single dad said that James was going to be spending time with both sets of his grandparents and had exciting trips planned with them.

“He’s like really excited to have this time, but, I mean, we’re gonna miss each other… we’re buddies,” Michael said.

“I’m totally gonna miss him, I’m hoping it’s not as hard as it was the first time, but, you just don’t know,” he continued.

Michael was hopeful to find love again on Bachelor in Paradise

Michael also explained his previous mindset for stepping onto the BIP beaches, which was to enter the experience with an open heart and focus on pursuing a strong relationship with one person.

“As someone who’s been married, had a very happy marriage, I know I want to get back there. So from a commitment perspective, I’m full in, but I just don’t know to who yet.”

Michael also shared that he had no idea which other former contestants would be on the season and preferred to get to know everyone in person — rather than have the preconceived notions of who they were “portrayed to be” on television.

“I wanted to come down with this blank slate, open mind, open heart,” he revealed.

