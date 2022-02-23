Michael Allio meets Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell in Ohio

Michael Allio connects with Bachelor Nation couple Matt and Rachael. Pic credit: ABC

Michael Allio has made several connections and friendships since joining The Bachelor franchise, and most recently, he had the chance to meet up with popular Bachelor Nation couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

The three shared a photo together, with Michael offering up some amusing insight into their time together.

Michael Allio bundles up with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Bachelor Nation stars often become one big family, and that was proven true when The Bachelorette Season 17 star Michael Allio met up with The Bachelor Season 25 stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Matt and Rachel were in Allio’s home state of Ohio for NBA All-Star weekend and used the opportunity to get some time with Michael.

Matt took to his Instagram stories to share a photo that he and Rachael took with Michael. The three are all dressed for Ohio’s frosty winter weather.

Matt wrote over the photo, “Long over due, good people.”

Michael then reshared the photo to his own Instagram stories, writing, “Great times [Matt James] and [Rachael Kirkconnell].”

Michael humorously added, “I also got to witness Matt eat enough food for 4 grown adults.”

Pic credit: @michael_alliol4/Instagram

It was certainly a star-studded weekend for Matt James who, along with meeting Michael Allio, competed in the celebrity basketball game during all-star weekend. Matt even made headlines for an awkward chest smack during the game that he has since apologized for.

Could Michael Allio become the next Bachelor?

Viewers have been eager to see Michael Allio return to the franchise ever since he debuted on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and became a beloved member of Bachelor Nation.

Many have hoped that Michael Allio would take another chance at love on the show by becoming the next Bachelor.

In the past, Michael has turned down the idea because he doesn’t want to be away from his son James for too long, and he felt it could be a lot for him and James if he were to get engaged so quickly on the show.

It remains to be seen if Michael has perhaps changed his tune on being the Bachelor and if he’d now reconsider becoming the shows’ leading man.

Matt James became one of the few Bachelors to still be in a relationship with their final rose receiver, and so that could perhaps give Michael hope that the process does occasionally work.

Time will tell if Michael decides to find love yet again within The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.