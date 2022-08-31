Michael Allio explains why he chose to go on Bachelor in Paradise and what he finds ‘horrifying’

Michael Allio is one of many Bachelor Nation stars appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: @michael_allio14/Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast has been released, with many fan favorites returning, including Michael Allio.

Michael Allio debuted on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Michael made it far with Katie as he captured both her heart and viewers’ hearts and opened up about being a widow and a single dad.

While Michael and Katie had a solid connection, Michael ultimately chose to self-eliminate after a heartbreaking phone call with his son made him realize he needed to return home and be with his kid.

Now, Michael is returning to television for a second shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

He recently opened up about his upcoming appearance on the show and how he feels about being back in the spotlight as he looks for love.

Michael Allio is nervous and excited about upcoming Bachelor in Paradise appearance

Michael Allio took to his Instagram Stories and encouraged fans to ask him a question.

With the BIP Season 8 cast list officially released and Michael being one of the cast members, a follower wanted to know, “What made you decide to go on paradise?”

Michael replied, “For one, it was only three weeks of filming, so I wasn’t going to be long away from James. And also, I was going back and forth, kinda troubled with like the ‘what ifs’, and I never want to not do something because I’m too scared.”

Another question Michael received was, “Are you nervous for BIP to air or feeling good about the experience?”

Michael expressed, “Honestly, I’d say both. You know, you see everything in first person, so there’s a lot of things that you’re not able to see.

He added, “But watching myself on TV is horrifying, so that’s the nerve-racking part.”

Michael Allio locks lips with Sierra Jackson

During this week’s Men’s Tell All, viewers also got their first glimpse of what’s in store on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

In the preview, Michael and Sierra Jackson from Clayton Echard’s season appear to hit it off.

Michael and Sierra can be seen making out, and Michael also appears choked up as he shares with a mystery woman how they’ve helped him.

Tune in this fall to see how Michael and Sierra’s island relationship plays out.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.