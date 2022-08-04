Michael Allio calls Tyler Norris his ‘son’

Tyler Norris has a bond with former Bachelor Nation star Michael Allio. Pic credit: @tylerjnorris9/Instagram

Tyler Norris is one of the remaining contestants on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Tyler has slowly started to capture fans’ attention as he pursues Rachel Recchia exclusively and opens up about himself.

Some have also noted that Tyler bares a resemblance to a former fan favorite of The Bachelorette.

Michael Allio, the charming widowed father from The Bachelorette Season 17, has similar features to Tyler, leading to some appearance comparisons.

Michael and Tyler both leaned into their similarities in the comments of Tyler’s recent post.

The duo teased a “father and son” bond between them.

Michael Allio proud of ‘son’ Tyler Norris

Tyler Norris took to Instagram to share photos from his time in France for The Bachelorette, along with a quote in his caption.

The opening shot featured Tyler sitting on the grass with a pensive expression while wearing plaid. The slides in between included stills from Rachel Recchia’s group date, where Rachel was tasked with smelling the men’s armpits.

Tyler’s final slide included a photo of him smiling with a red rose in hand.

Tyler captioned the post, “‘To share your weakness is to make yourself vulnerable; to make yourself vulnerable is to show your strength.’ – Criss Jami.”

Michael Allio left a comment on Tyler’s post, writing, “Proud of ya son!”

Tyler replied, “means the world to hear that from you dad.”

Michael leaned into their father-son banter, amusingly writing, “fro-yo after school tomorrow? Two scoops on me… maybe play catch?”

Tyler and Michael aren’t the only men being compared from this season of The Bachelorette, as viewers also noted a striking resemblance between Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and The Bachelorette Season 19’s Hayden Markowitz.

Michael Allio enjoys pool day with son James

While Michael and Tyler tease a father-son relationship, Michael is a father to his young son James.

Michael often shared adorable bonding moments between himself and his son on social media.

Recently, Michael and James enjoyed a summer day at the pool as Michael snapped a selfie of the two.

Michael captioned the post, “Back 2 the basics.”

The Bachelorette viewers will recall an emotional moment during Katie Thurston’s season where Michael self-eliminated to return home to his son.

While filming The Bachelorette, Michael had a phone call with James where his young son questioned if Michael still wanted to see him.

After that call, Michael knew he had to leave the show and go be with his boy, and he and James have been happily reunited since.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.