Meri Brown’s filter-free video stuns Sister Wives fans: ‘Never seen her this thin!’

Sister Wives viewers are curious about the state of Meri Brown‘s health.

Meri, 54, is sporting a much thinner physique these days, and her fans are curious whether that’s a good or bad thing.

Meri and her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, recorded one of their regular Fridays with Friends Reels on Instagram on Friday night.

Per usual, Meri and Jenn greeted their viewers online as they casually discussed what’s been going on in their lives lately.

Meri’s much-thinner appearance surprised some of her viewers, including one who took to Reddit to discuss her sudden weight loss.

The Redditor uploaded a screenshot of Meri in a thread titled, “Is this [Meri]’s glow up or stressed out?”

“I’ve never seen her this thin!!” the Redditor admitted in the caption. “She was talking about how she forgets to eat. This could be good or sad.”

Other Sister Wives fans participated in the discussion in the comments section.

Sister Wives viewers accuse Meri of using a GLP-1 to lose weight

Many of them were shocked by Meri’s slimmed-down appearance and debated what the impetus for her weight loss could have been.

u/Drunkendonkeytail pointed out that Meri has definitely lost weight.

As they noted, she was wearing less makeup and “orange” tanner than usual, was “less posed,” and wasn’t using a filter in the screenshot.

“Folks, this is what a 50ish woman looks like in the wild,” they wrote.

Pic credit: u/katieintheozarks/Reddit

A second Redditor speculated that Meri has used a GLP-1 like Ozempic to drop weight.

They wrote, “💯looks very much like the ‘Ozempic face’ trend.”

“She looks like death 😬😕,” read a comment from one of Meri’s critics.

A fourth commenter said they watched Meri’s live video on Instagram and deduced that she’s “definitely on a GLP one.”

“She lost her weight so quickly. … She’s lost a lot of weight,” they pointed out.

Meri shares how she lost weight

During her March 14 Fridays with Friends session, Meri addressed some of the questions from her fans.

Some asked how Meri had lost so much weight in such a short amount of time.

Meri explained that after adopting her dog, Zona, she became more active and made some other lifestyle changes to aid her weight-loss efforts.

“About 15 months ago, I bought a dog, and, um, she likes to walk, so I definitely walk… moving every day,” Meri began.

“So, we walk a couple [of] miles usually a day, and I really upped my water intake, which is very important,” she continued.

As Meri explained, she also increased her protein intake, which played a big role in her weight loss.

Lastly, Meri mentioned that she decreased her stress level, possibly hinting that her split from Kody Brown has improved her quality of life.

“The most important thing is that I decreased my stress level,” Meri shared. “Seriously, that helps, you guys. I mean, I do have stress; it’s just a lot less.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.