Meri Brown ‘excited’ about her future after weekend in Oregon with family and friends

Meri Brown enjoyed a “fulfilling” weekend with the people she loves most, and that didn’t include Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently enjoyed a trip to Oregon with loved ones and looked to her future with a hopeful attitude.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meri commemorated the one-year anniversary of her mother Bonnie Ahlstrom’s death while traveling with her daughter Mariah and her partner, Audrey.

In a new Instagram post, Meri talked about her time on the Oregon coast and how the experience rejuvenated her.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoyed a weekend on the Oregon coast

“Good conversations, lots of laughs, amazing food, naps on the deck with the sounds of the ocean lulling me to sleep,” Meri captioned her post.

“It’s interesting and revealing on days and weekends like these, what your heart [and] mind can let go of, and at the same time, what can fill you up, and the inspiration you can have for your future,” Meri added.

The 51-year-old reality TV star also included several photos in her carousel post. The first shot was of Meri, Mariah, and Audrey as they posed on the beaches of Oregon.

The trio joined Meri’s friend Blair, who frequently joins her for trips, for some more photos at the beach, and for a nighttime snap in front of a fire pit.

Meri is filled with ‘excitement’ about her future

Meri continued her caption, talking about the qualities she hopes to apply in her future and had a message of positivity for her 727k Instagram followers.

“Coming home with a mind a little more clear, a heart a little more at peace, excitement about my plans and dreams ahead of me, and ready for the doors that I’m positive will open up for me,” Meri’s caption continued.

Kody Brown’s estranged wife added, “I’m learning that as I surrender my hopes and dreams to God and the universe, and as I move forward with intention, doing the work that needs to be done, that the doors will continue to open. I expect nothing less, and nothing but the best.”

Not surprisingly absent from the trip was Meri’s spiritual husband, Kody. As Sister Wives viewers have seen in the last few seasons, Meri and Kody’s marriage has been on the rocks.

Last season on Sister Wives, Meri admitted to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, that Kody is only interested in a platonic relationship with his first wife.

“Listen, he told me… that we can be friends,” Meri revealed. And that’s all.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.