Memphis Smith hung out with this 90 Day Fiance star in Canada

Memphis Smith spent time with another 90 Day Fiance cast member.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith posted up a storm this weekend as she hung out with another 90 Day alum in Canada, where they live.

Memphis hung out with The Other Way’s Laura Jallali, who lives in Canada these days.

The pair seemed to have a good time posing for a selfie with another woman and in another photo with a drag queen.

What sparked the friendship between these two remains unknown, but it comes as Memphis has asked the 90 Day community to stop being so negative towards her.

Memphis Smith shared photos after hanging out with 90 Day Fiance star Laura Jallali

Memphis posted several pictures to her Instagram stories from her time in Canada, hanging out with Laura Jallali.

Memphis lives in Western Michigan, and Laura now lives in Western Ontario, Canada. So while they are not entirely close, they live in the same geographical area.

The pair were shown in a picture with another woman and in a separate photo with a drag queen where both women were smiling.

Memphis Smith shared photos from her time spent with Laura Jallali.

Laura has taken the time to make friends and connections with other 90 Day cast, such as Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas. Laura spent time in Ecuador with the pair during a rocky time in their relationship.

Laura spilled the tea on Evelin’s negativity and its effect on Corey.

Memphis Smith unexpectedly left the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Memphis left the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All right before it was her and Hamza’s time to get grilled. She cited a headache and feeling unwell as reasons for her departure.

That meant neither the cast nor Tell All host Shaun Robinson got a chance to ask any burning questions.

Before the 90 Days viewers found out through Hamza that he arrived in America five weeks after his baby with Memphis was born.

Hamza also revealed at the end of the Tell All in a private interview that he wanted to bring his mom to America next.

Memphis and Hamza appeared to be together and on good terms at the Tell All, but present-day, they seem to no longer be together amidst a series of troubling posts from Memphis.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.