Melissa Gorga will ‘absolutely not’ be a bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice’s wedding

By now we’ve all heard the news that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is engaged to Luis Ruelas but her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga doesn’t think she’ll be in the wedding party.

If you were hoping to see Melissa walk down the aisle as a bridesmaid, think again because that might never happen.

Teresa herself is still in her engagement bubble and probably hasn’t even considered her wedding party quite yet, but Melissa has obviously given it some thought and doesn’t think she’ll make the cut.

Melissa Gorga won’t be one of Teresa Giudice’s bridesmaids

News broke a few days ago that Luis proposed to Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice during a romantic trip to Greece. The couple jetted off to the romantic city to celebrate one year of dating but much to Teresa’s surprise, Luis had a romantic proposal planned.

The next step for the couple is wedding planning, but will any of her castmates make the cut for the bridal party? We’re pretty sure that RHONJ alum Gina Manzo will likely be a bridesmaid or maid of honor given that they are best friends.

Gina was also on the Greece trip with Teresa when Luis proposed.

However, one person who doesn’t think she’ll be in the wedding party is Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

The brunette beauty had a chat with Hollywood Life recently and when asked if she’ll be a bridesmaid in Teresa’s wedding, the 42-year-old responded, “Absolutely not!”

However, it’s not due to any bad blood between the two women, it’s simply because “She has four daughters,” explained Melissa.

The newly engaged 49-year old has four daughters ranging from ages 12 to 20 and they will most likely walk down the aisle as bridesmaids for their mom.

Joe Gorga cried after hearing news of Teresa Giudice’s engagment

Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey star doesn’t think she’ll be a bridesmaid at Teresa’s wedding, she’s very happy for her sister-in-law.

“We are very happy for her,” Melissa told the media outlet –while speaking for herself and her husband Joe Gorga.

And speaking of Joe, he actually broke down in tears after hearing about Teresa’s engagement to Luis. Last season Joe had nothing but great things to say about his sister’s then-boyfriend and now that Luis is joining the family Joe is overjoyed.

The dad-of-three spoke to Us Weekly after hearing the engagement news and shared, “I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her.”

The media outlet also noted that Joe “cried when he heard the news.”

“[Luis] came in like what she needed. She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them,” added Joe Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.