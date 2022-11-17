Melissa Gorga shared her first confessional look and RHONJ fans take aim

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga revealed her first confessional look for the upcoming season of the show. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been impatiently waiting for a premiere date for the upcoming season of the show.

There are many rumors surrounding what happened during the season, and the cast has spoken about a falling out between Melissa and Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

But fans got a little glimpse of something from the upcoming season recently. Melissa shared her first confessional look.

She wore a V-neck, strapless minidress. The electric blue outfit featured a diamond-shaped slit below her chest area.

In one picture, Melissa stood up and posed for the camera while her long flowy dark brown hair covered one of her shoulders.

She also shared a couple of seconds-long clips where she was seen adjusting her dress while talking. Melissa revealed that the dress she wore could be found at her Envy store.

But some fans weren’t very impressed with her look and did not hesitate to let her know.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHONJ fans don’t recognize Melissa Gorga

Some RHONJ viewers commented that they barely recognized Melissa and that she was getting too many procedures done.

Others said that she was losing her youthful and “soft” appearance.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

A critic wrote, “Please no more surgery/fillers you are starting to look different.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa and Joe have been getting some bad press lately. It was recently revealed that she might not have been truthful all these years about how she joined the show.

Melissa and Joe Gorga have been under fire

At BravoCon, Melissa reiterated that Teresa knew that she was joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, Bravo Producer Carlos King, who worked on the franchise then, said that Teresa was blindsided when Melissa joined the show. He explained that no one gave her a heads up and that the Gorgas didn’t tell her. She found out on the day of filming.

During BravoCon, Melissa also got into a screaming match with her co-star, Jennifer Aydin, in their hotel lobby.

Jennifer explained that as she walked past the Envy store owner, Melissa started hurling insults at her. Joe chimed in, and things got ugly. Jennifer said she felt threatened by Joe’s male employee at some point and threw her drink at him.

Melissa gave her side of the story but didn’t deny insulting Jennifer.

Also, during BravoCon, Melissa was asked by a fan if she had a storyline other than her sister-in-law Teresa. The reality star was left speechless and struggled to answer after yelling that the fan was planted in a room. Joe booed the RHONJ viewer as she exited the room.

Perhaps alliances will shift on screen and with the fans once the season premieres.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.