Melissa Gorga rocks shorts and stilettos filming Season 13 with her RHONJ besties

Melissa Gorga rocks sexy shorts while filming. Pic credit: Bravo.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently filming Season 13, and we just got a glimpse of Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider with the Bravo cameras in tow.

Melissa stood out in her bright yellow shorts, which she paired with stilettos and showed off a bit of leg. Yellow is a stunning color on the 43-year-old who recently rocked a shimmery yellow mini dress and brightened up the red carpet at the MTV Awards.

The Jersey girl, who’s had a busy few days, is back to work, and she recently filmed a scene with her BFFs and looked quite stylish while doing so.

Melissa Gorga rocks shorts and stilettos while filming for Season 13

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was captured while out filming with her fellow castmates Margaret and Jackie.

The women appeared to be enjoying lunch and catching up on the latest happenings as the cameras filmed their outing.

Melissa opted for a sexy but understated outfit in bright yellow shorts, which showed off her legs. The color is reminiscent of the stunning mini dress she wore over the weekend to present an award alongside her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice at the MTV Awards.

Meanwhile, the fashion boutique owner paired the summery yellow shorts with a white asymmetrical top, stilettos, and a white Fendi purse.

Reality TV fan page @realitydude_ shared snapshots from the women’s outing on Instagram, and it showed the long-time cast member and her RHONJ besties posing for a photo with two mystery women.

Another photo showed the trio sitting at a table with a cameraman and his equipment spotted in the background.

Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider enjoy lunch with Melissa Gorga

Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were equally stylish in their outfits during their lunch date with Melissa.

Jackie opted for a classic black and white ensemble, and her belted white pant had a very similar style to Melissa’s belted shorts. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added a simple black top and black chunky heels to tie the outfit together, along with some sparkly silver jewelry.

The 45-year-old looked happy and healthy in the photo after opening up last season about her decade-long struggle with an eating disorder. In her latest update, Jackie happily admitted that she’s come a long way and is currently out of the danger zone.

However, she is still doing therapy and sees a wellness physician and a medical nutritionist once per week.

Meanwhile, Margaret Josephs rocked an adorable outfit during lunch with the women, opting for daisy dukes, wedges, and a classy red and pink sweater. The trio was all smiles for the photo, and we’re excited to see that scene play out on the show next season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.