Melissa Gorga reflects on savage Season 13 reunion faceoff with Teresa Giudice, ‘All bets are off’

We saw Melissa Gorga in her I don’t give a damn era at the Season 13 reunion and now there’s no going back for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

Melissa reflected on her epic faceoff with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and confessed that after years of trying to keep the peace, she was officially over it.

The brunette beauty got major props from viewers during her cool, calm, and collected composure in Part 1.

The overall consensus is that Melissa won the first part of the reunion with her now memorable line “I know you hate me, but just try to control yourself,” as Teresa stared her down from the other couch.

The savvy businesswoman capitalized on the reunion drama with new merchandise in her store branded with her catchy quote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Since then, Teresa and Melissa vowed that they were done with each other for good, and they’ve kept their word.

Melissa recently talked about the tense reunion and explained why all bets were off after 12 seasons of playing nice.

Melissa Gorga reflects on her heated Season 13 faceoff with Teresa Giudice

Melissa dished about the Season 13 reunion with guest, Watch What Crappens host Ben Mandelker on the latest episode of On Display.

“I really enjoy the new like f**k you Melissa Gorga… I love that energy when you lean into that,” said Ben.

“One thousand percent, that’s how I feel right now,” responded Melissa. “I used to tiptoe, now I’m like ‘go f**k off.’ How about that! I don’t give a f**k if you’re mad anymore, okay?”

The RHONJ star noted that for several years she tried to keep the peace with her sister-in-law because of her husband Joe Gorga, but she eventually got tired of playing nice.

“At that reunion, I just let go and spoke really how I feel and what I’ve been wanting to say,” confessed Melissa. “I’ve been very protective for family purposes and for my husband.”

However, the mom of three said at that point she was like, “All bets are off. We’re gonna speak our truth… I’m not covering for anyone anymore, I’m not lying for anyone, I’m not tip-toeing anymore.”

Melissa Gorga is done playing nice

The RHONJ star noted that the new and outspoken Melissa wasn’t just for the Season 13 reunion, but who she is going forward.

“That’s kind of my motto with the whole show now, with all of them, I’m not speaking about a specific cast member,” said the 45-year-old.

“I now am just like, ‘nope’ if I don’t like it and you say it, I’m gonna tell you.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.