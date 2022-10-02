Melissa Gorga looks stylish in ripped jeans for game day with her family

Melissa Gorga enjoys a game day with her husband and kids. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga has been spending a lot of quality time with her husband Joe Gorga and their kids, and their latest outing was a trip to Giants Stadium to take in a football game.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family were all clad in white and Melissa stood out in her ripped jeans and sneakers for the fun day out.

It seems the mom-of-three is spending as much time with her kids as possible seeing that her eldest, Antonia, will soon be heading off to college.

The high school senior turned 17 in August and her parents bought her a fancy new Porsche as a birthday gift. It won’t be long before Antonia is off to college and the couple will be left with their two boys. Their eldest son, Gino, is now a high school freshman so in a few years, he’ll be off to college as well.

For now, the Gorgas are making the most of the time they have left together. A few days ago they paid a visit to New York for another day of adventure at RiseNY.

However, they are now back on their home turf and they ventured out as a family to cheer on the NY Giants during a match against the Dallas Cowboys.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga wears ripped jeans for a family outing

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family were stylishly dressed for the football game as they color-coordinated in white. Melissa posted the photos they snapped inside the stadium as she repped her team in a blue jacket with the NY Giants logo.

She styled the oversized jacket with a white top, white distressed jeans, and white Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Joe was twinning with his wife, in similar Nike sneakers paired with a white hoodie and jeans.

Joe and Melissa’s daughter Antonia opted for white joggers and a white top, while their two boys wore white T-shirts and sweatpants.

“Here for the food & cute fit😎❤️ JK!! Let’s go Giants!!!” Melissa captioned the post.

Melissa Gorga gets love from her RHONJ castmates

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum posted the photos on Instagram and got some sweet comments from her castmates.

“You all look so cute!! Have funnnn!!” wrote Jackie Goldschneider, who’s also a big football fan.

The mom-of-four along with her kids and husband Evan Goldschnedier were recently at MetLife Stadium clad in green as they cheered on the New York Jets. Jackie donned a belly-baring top and high-waist jeans for the outing.

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania also dropped a message in the comments for Melissa and wrote, “Cute fam pic❤️.”

Melissa’s company page Envy by MG also showed her some love in the comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.