Mel C rebounds from Dancing with the Stars loss to win The Voice Kids

Mel C on The Voice Kids. Pic credit: ITV

Mel C of the Spice Girls had a busy year, competing on Dancing with the Stars in the United States before returning to the U.K. to coach The Voice Kids.

While she lost on Dancing with the Stars in a controversial elimination thanks to the DWTS tie-breaker rule, she rebounded nicely on The Voice.

Mel C was a new coach on the fifth season of the reality show and led her singer to victory.

Mel C wins The Voice Kids Season 5

The Voice Kids is a spinoff of the popular singing competition series The Voice.

Unlike the popular United States version, which has teens and older singers battling for the coveted win and recording contract, The Voice Kids is all about the children.

The winners receive a money prize and a family trip, courtesy of Norwegian Airlines.

In Season 5, Mel C joined the show and replaced Paloma Faith. She joined fellow coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and will.i.am as coaches for the season.

Mel C ended up coaching the winner, Torrin, to victory.

“This final performance was the best thing I have ever done, people that watched and close family will know how much this song means to me,” Torrin wrote. “To be able to sing it on that big stage was such a blessing. I hope I did Scotland proud!”

For Mel C, this was a big deal as well.

“Being a coach on @thevoicekidsuk this year has been an incredible experience,” Mel C posted on Instagram. “I’ve been utterly inspired not only by the talent of the young people I was lucky enough to work with but by their wonderful attitude towards life and learning, none more so than our winner @torrinsings.”

Mel C rebounds after Dancing with the Stars

This was a nice rebound for Mel C after her elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

While Mel C was the student on DWTS, learning how to ballroom dance, she was the teacher on The Voice Kids.

That made her shocking elimination a little easier to forget after Len Goodman voted to send her home and keep Olivia Jade despite both Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voting to keep Mel C.

“You know what? It was an incredible experience,” Mel C said about her Dancing with the Stars experience. “And I feel dead lucky that I had the chance to go to America for three months. And I’ve been here, like everyone, mostly working from home, getting to do, you know, the odd thing here and there.”

While her DWTS experience might have ended sooner than she hoped, she ended up finishing 2021 as a big winner.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus.