Meghan King reveals she had potential food poisoning while on mission trip to South Africa

Meghan King shared her unfortunate bout with a tummy bug while on a mission in South Africa. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King recently revealed that she might have gotten food poisoning while traveling to South Africa.

After finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, Meghan has focused on raising the former couple’s three children, Aspen, 4, and twins, Hart and Hayes, 2. She has also been enjoying some alone time by taking trips without the kids.

The mom of three is currently in South Africa on a mission to help a non-profit build a sewing factory to help the local communities thrive with entrepreneurial opportunities.

And while her heart has been in the right place in helping with this endeavor, Meghan recently took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that somewhere along the way, she ended up with a severe upset stomach.

Meghan reveals she has potential food poisoning while in South Africa

The Instagram Stories show Meghan in bed while in a dark room. By the look on her face, it seems clear that she’d been ill recently.

“I’m so sick,” she said to the camera. “I was up all night on the toilet and I haven’t felt intestinal pain like that in my life.”

Thankfully, Meghan shared that she was starting to feel better, but believed she got sick because of something she ate.

“I’m starting to feel better. It might have just been something I ate. I don’t know. I took some activated charcoal, drinking Gatorade,” she said. “…This is the worst. It’s terrible. I’m hoping I get better…I think I’m starting to improve. I mean, I have the energy to do this [film Instagram stories]. It was rough.”

In the same slide, Meghan shared the symptoms she felt during the worst moments of being sick.

She wrote that she could “barely move my body” and likened the pain to “terrible labor pains.” Meghan also noted that she had all three of her children without the aid of pain medications.

Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

When followers suggested that Meghan may have COVID-19, she resisted and explained that she’s already contracted the virus, and these symptoms didn’t feel like her previous bout.

“I’m sure it’s not [COVID-19]. I had [COVID-19] already and I also am fully vaccinated,” she responded.

Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

She also noted that COVID-19 tests aren’t as readily available in Africa as they are in America, so even if she wanted to be tested, it’s not that simple.

“You don’t just ‘get tested’ here in South Africa. I didn’t get sick from anyone, my symptoms very clearly were from something that I ingested that my body didn’t agree with (let me translate: food poisoning,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Meghan has thoroughly documented her trip, says she’s ‘never been so present’

Meghan has posted several updates to Instagram throughout her trip, and it’s clear that the cause is important to her.

When a fan asked Meghan if she was traveling for business or pleasure, Meghan responded, “This trip is to bring awareness and to fundraise with @thebygracefoundation and to build a sewing center. I will also thoroughly enjoy myself I can promise you that!”

Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

In a separate post, Meghan admitted that this trip is “deeper” than she had anticipated, but it seems to be for the better.

“I’ve never been so present. It’s all so much. Just all of it. The intensity. The spirit. The animals have their own culture. Yes, it’s that deep,” she captioned a post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.