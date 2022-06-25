Maya Vander not returning for Selling Sunset Season 6

Maya Vander is taking her real estate talents to Miami. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset has been a hit for Netflix since its debut. It follows realtors in Los Angeles working for The Oppenheim Group. The brokerage focuses on luxury real estate and exclusive properties.

Due to its popularity, Season 6 has already been confirmed. However, the show is undergoing some changes in its cast.

Veteran realtor Maya Vander has announced that she will not be returning for the new season. Instead, she’ll be focusing on building her career in another city.

Maya Vander is headed to Miami

Recently, Maya announced that she will no longer be on Selling Sunset. She has chosen to relocate to a different market not featured on the show.

Maya spoke with Page Six about her exit and revealed the reasons for her decision. Maya said, “I decided to not execute my contract. I love the show, and it was great, but I’m excited to focus on the Miami real estate market.”

Maya confirmed that she started her own company called The Maya Vander Group. She has already been flying back and forth between California and Florida trying to balance her career on both coasts. She has now decided to work exclusively in Miami.

Her family contributed to her decision as well. Maya says flying so much took away valuable time with her husband and children, and she wanted to change that. Her family has already settled on the East Coast since her husband’s job is located there.

Maya has been flying back to Los Angeles mainly to fulfill her contract on the show, but now wants to be with her family full-time once again.

What can fans expect from Season 6 of Selling Sunset?

Following its renewal announcement, Netflix shared that filming for Season 6 will begin in late summer. The exact premiere date has not been released. However, the new season is anticipated to air in early 2023.

With Maya gone and Christine’s departure from The Oppenheim Group, the focus for the upcoming season is likely to center on newcomers Chelsea, Emma, and Vanessa becoming key sellers for the brokerage.

Veteran cast members Heather, Mary and Chrishell are all expected to return as well. Their relationships will likely be featured in their storylines, especially for Chrishell. In Season 5, she was dating Jason Oppenheim. They broke up, and during the reunion she revealed she had a new partner. She is now dating Australian singer G Flip and has been open about their strong connection and desire to expand their family.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.