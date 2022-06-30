Maurissa Gunn throws shade at ex with would-you-rather question 

Maurissa Gunn appears eager to move on from her ex. Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Maurissa Gunn got shady in her recent post, potentially firing shots at Bachelor in Paradise ex-Riley Christian.

Riley and Maurissa found love on Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged with many fans hoping they’d have a lasting love story.

However, the couple called it quits and Maurissa’s recent video would suggest she has no plans of ever getting back with her former lover.

Maurissa Gunn suggests she prefers drowning over being with her ex

Maurissa Gunn took to TikTok to share a quick video firing shots at her ex.

In the video, Maurissa stared at the camera in a hoodie with text over the clip that read, “POV: Get back with your ex? Or jump in the ocean not knowing how to swim?”

Maurissa reacted to the question by playing music with lyrics that began with “I’m drowning,” and whipped off her hoodie to reveal a tank or swimwear underneath before briskly exiting the frame.

Emphasizing her stance even further, Maurissa captioned the post, “You couldn’t pay me enough. See ya.” Maurissa also added the hashtags #summertime and #hotgirlsummer.

While Maurissa didn’t specify which ex she was referring to, fans have speculated that the video is shading her ex-fiance, Riley Christian, after the two called off their engagement earlier this year.

After releasing a statement to announce their breakup, Riley and Maurissa have been more private in discussing what led to their split.

Ominous posts from the two of them led fans to believe that perhaps the breakup wasn’t as amicable as it appeared. Maurissa’s recent TikTok video added more fuel to those assumptions as she made it clear she had no interest in going back to an ex.

More Bachelor Nation breakups this year

Riley and Maurissa’s split saddened fans, and in June, there were two more unfortunate splits within Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette Season 18 couple Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya revealed they had broken up in two separate statements on their Instagram stories.

While Michelle and Nayte were heartbroken to end their engagement, they also expressed still having love for one another and wishing each other the best as they privately recuperate after the split.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Katie Thurston also called it quits with Bachelor Nation star John Hersey.

Katie admitted their split is simple but complicated as she and John remain friends.

The last few Bachelorette leads have experienced breakups, including Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley, so time will tell if upcoming leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have more success.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.