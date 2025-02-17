Mauricio Umansky undergoes surgery after skiing accident

Mauricio Umansky is on the road to recovery after recently undergoing surgery.

The Buying Beverly Hills star had a horrible accident over the weekend while skiing in Aspen, Colorado, which resulted in a broken clavicle.

He shared snaps online after the incident, and people have been reaching out with concerns.

Mauricio was in no position to respond, but he recently shared a post and thanked everyone for their love and support.

The real estate broker also shared an update on his condition, with some good news about his recovery process.

Mauricio and his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, own a vacation home in Aspen, and over the years, they’ve often taken many family trips to the location.

Since their separation, Mauricio has frequented the popular skiing spot without The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG.

RHOBH’s Mauricio Umansky undergoes surgery after a skiing accident in Colorado

Mauricio posted an update online after breaking his clavicle and undergoing surgery.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” wrote The Agency founder on his Instagram Story. “I have felt so much love and support.”

The 54-year-old noted that he had surgery to fix his clavicle, adding that “it was a clean break but required a metal plate and 12 screws.”

Now that the hard part is over, Mauricio is headed for a “speedy recovery,” though he didn’t say how long it would take.

Meanwhile, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and is confident that the safety precaution saved his life.

He also thanked the medical team at Aspen Valley Hospital for their work, calling them “the best.”

Mauricio Umansky shares an update on Instagram. Pic credit: @mumansky18/Instagram

What happened to Mauricio Umansky?

Mauricio first posted about his scary accident on Valentine’s Day with a now-expired photo from the hospital, reshared by PEOPLE.

The image showed Mauricio in his hospital gown while strapped to hospital cords.

“I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans,” he wrote. “Ski patrol, Paramedics, Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best. Broken Clavicle.”

Mauricio didn’t share details about how the accident happened, but now that the surgery is over, he will be just fine.

Mauricio’s estranged wife, Kyle Richards, hasn’t spoken out since the accident, but given their close relationship, she was likely by his side.

The RHOBH star has been doing many hospital visits over the past few days, as her bestie, Teddi Mellencamp, was recently hospitalized.

The Two Ts in A Pod host was rushed into surgery after doctors found multiple tumors on her brain.

Teddi shared a video before going into surgery, showing all the people who showed up to support her.

She scanned the room, showing her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, in the room.

We also spotted her besties, Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade, and other family and friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.