Matt Turner surprises Big Brother winner Taylor Hale with custom Lay’s Air Force 1s in new video

Matt Turner from Big Brother 24 made some custom shoes for Taylor Hale and shared a video about it online.

Taylor, who won the Summer 2022 season of Big Brother, revealed on the show that she is a huge fan of Lay’s potato chips.

And her love of the chips led to Lay’s sending Taylor a care package with a free year’s supply of the salty snack.

Now, Taylor will have an even easier way to show off how much she enjoys Lay’s thanks to a gift from Turner.

Recently, Turner also unboxed a Big Brother care package, with then-girlfriend Megan Belmonte helping him with the video.

That’s not his biggest news after leaving the Big Brother house, though, as Turner and Megan are now engaged.

Turner makes some Lay’s shoes for Taylor

In the fun video below, we see the lengthy process that Turner went through to make this one-of-a-kind pair of shoes for Taylor.

He included some rope laces and the Lay’s logo imprinted on them in several key places.

We then get to watch Turner as he places a FaceTime call to Taylor and shows her the present that he created.

During the call, Turner congratulates Taylor. This is due to the official announcement Taylor and Joseph Abdin made to the world about their relationship.

Many Big Brother alums dressed up for Halloween this year, including quite a few of them that did family costumes.

And staying on the topic of relationships that former Big Brother players are involved in, some fun posts have been made on social media by Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider of the BB24 cast.

Following some time apart after their season in the BB house, Kyle and Alyssa are vacationing together and posting about their experiences. Kyle even noted that they went shark diving together in Hawaii.

It seems like the showmance that seemingly ended during the game is back on and that Kyle and Alyssa are having a lot of fun together in the real world.

We are on a bit of a break from Big Brother, but a new season of the show is scheduled to arrive next summer. There is also the hope that CBS and the show producers will do something this winter, but time seems to be running down on a possible announcement.

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.