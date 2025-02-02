Matt Roloff shares bloody photo after LPBW star ‘tears up’ his face in mowing accident

Matt Roloff is a lucky man.

The Little People, Big World star suffered a laceration to his eye that could have been much more dire.

Had he been injured just inches lower, he could potentially have done some serious damage to his eye.

Over the weekend, Matt posted a photo of himself on Instagram, smiling from ear to ear with his mouth open, albeit bloodied up on the right side of his face.

Matt was seated in his riding mower, wearing a Russian-style fur hat, coat, and gloves.

He held a yellow towel in one hand, which was slightly covered in blood, and his right eye and cheek were red with blood, too.

Matt suffered an eye injury while mowing blackberry brambles

In his accompanying caption, the 63-year-old explained why he was bleeding from his face.

“Mowing the blackberry brambles doesn’t just rip up your clothes… It will tear up a face too!” he wrote.

“But oh how satisfying to see it all cleaned up,” Matt added.

Many of Matt’s 806,000 Instagram followers expressed concern for the reality TV star in the comments section, reminding him that he should be wearing protective eyewear while mowing blackberry patches, which contain sharp prickles and thorns.

Matt’s fans encouraged him to protect himself while mowing

@ucfmom1 commented, “Protective eyewear!!!” to which Matt knowingly replied, “Yes. My bad.”

Matt’s Instagram followers showed concern in the comments. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

While others encouraged Matt to wear safety glasses, there were just as many comments from followers concerned about something else entirely: Matt’s relationship with his fiancee, Caryn Chandler.

LPBW viewers stir up rumors that Matt and his fiancee, Caryn, broke up

According to several Instagram users, Matt and Caryn have allegedly split.

One such commenter said they were “really sad” to hear about Matt and Caryn’s rumored breakup.

When another fan pointed out that Matt hasn’t been very active on Instagram lately, @cutnshoot1970 claimed it was because he and Caryn broke up.

LPBW viewers think Matt and Caryn have split. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Another fan implored Caryn and Matt to “Please quiet these rumors about a breakup,” adding that it’s gotten “really ridiculous” to read them online.

Does Matt and Caryn’s Instagram activity offer any clues about their relationship?

Interestingly, the last time Matt appeared on Caryn’s Instagram timeline was in 2021.

Conversely, Caryn showed up on Matt’s Instagram feed last year in a May 2024 Mother’s Day post.

Then, in July 2024, Matt mentioned Caryn again when he shared a conversation they had about organizing old photos.

Whether the Matt and Caryn breakup rumors are true remains to be seen.

For what it’s worth, Caryn liked Matt’s latest post, and they both still follow each other on social media.

Matt and Caryn’s plans to walk down the aisle ‘delayed’

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt and Caryn got engaged in 2023 after six years of dating.

According to The Sun, they originally planned to marry in Hawaii in 2024 but “indefinitely delayed” their plans due to Matt’s mom’s health.

Neither Matt nor Caryn has shared any details about their upcoming nuptials in recent months, leaving their fans wondering whether they’ll go through with getting hitched.

Little People, Big World fans were hopeful their engagement and/or wedding would be filmed and aired on the show, but that never happened.

With the future of Little People, Big World up in the air, Matt and Caryn’s fans may have to give up hope that they’ll get to watch these two walk down the aisle.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.