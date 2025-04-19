Matt Roloff feels like he’s ‘back in the 80s’ as LPBW star debuts ‘crazy, ridiculous’ hairstyle

Matt Roloff feels like a high schooler again.

The Little People, Big World star is sporting a new hairstyle that his fiancee, Caryn Chandler, recently showed off on social media.

Caryn recorded Matt sitting on their porch at their home on Roloff Farms and shared the footage in her Instagram Story.

In the short video, Caryn records Matt talking about wanting to cut his long hair.

“It’s just too long,” Matt says in the video, which @kimmy_robinson_66 shared on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Caryn continues to creep closer to Matt, she tells him, “You’ve made so much progress!”

Matt Roloff shows off his ‘absolutely crazy’ ponytail

Caryn pans the camera to capture the back of Matt’s head, showing off his long, silver hair styled in a ponytail.

“You know what? I just think that it’s absolutely crazy, ridiculous, this long. I look like I’m back in high school… back in the 80s,” Matt gripes.

Although Matt wasn’t sold on his new hairstyle, Caryn admitted that she “loved” it.

Matt is experimenting with different hairstyles

Matt’s new hairstyle comes on the heels of another wild hairdo he sported back in January 2025.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt posted a photo of himself at the beach with shaggy gray hair (which looked as though it was created with AI).

Matt’s pic got his fans talking, and many of them agreed that the long, wavy ‘do made him look like another long-haired male reality TV star: Kody Brown.

Matt is staying busy off-camera

Aside from changing up his hair, Matt has been busy in other areas of his life.

He and Caryn are now living in their “dream home” on Roloff Farms, and he’s shared photos from inside the house on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Matt shared a photo of “guys night” at his house, where he and a group of buddies hung out and enjoyed some drinks together.

Caryn has been sharing tidbits of her personal life on Instagram lately, too.

A few weeks ago, she shared an updated pic of her stunning home office, which overlooks the expansive grounds on Roloff Farms.

Caryn showed off her capiz shell chandelier, patterned wallpaper, and gold and wood accents.

Caryn posted a photo of her office in her and Matt’s new home on Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

“Finally some sunshine coming thru my office window…” she captioned the pic, adding the words “hello spring” to the bottom of the image.

Matt and Caryn have also continued to travel, as they often do.

On March 4, Matt uploaded a pair of pics amid his and Caryn’s travels.

In the first photo, they snapped a selfie from their seats on the plane.

The second picture was of a gorgeous orange sunset that looked to have been snapped in their favorite getaway spot, Arizona.

“Always on the move!” Matt wrote in the accompanying caption.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.