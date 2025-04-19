Matt Roloff confirms return to TV: ‘Soon, but very different’

Little People, Big World fans, if you were hoping to see more of Matt Roloff on your TV screens, you’re in luck.

Matt, one of the show’s stars, just confirmed that he is returning to the small screen.

In recent months, Little People, Big World viewers have questioned the future of the show.

Season 25 ended on a cliffhanger, leading some to believe it was a season finale, meaning Season 26 would eventually air later, while others viewed it as a series finale to conclude the show once and for all.

Last year, Matt admitted that he didn’t think anybody really knew whether Season 25 was the end of Little People, Big World.

During an interview with Cassie DiLaura of Entertainment Tonight, Matt said, “I don’t even think the network knows.”

Matt hinted at future seasons of Little People, Big World in 2024

Matt noted that several family members chose to step away from filming reality TV, but teased that LPBW was like “the little engine that could.”

“Every time we think it’s coming to a stop, somehow it keeps going,” Matt confessed.

Matt confirms he’ll be back on TV ‘soon’

Well, now, Matt is speaking out and has officially confirmed that he is, in fact, returning to TV.

Matt divulged the information in the comments section of his Instagram post dated April 17.

The photo included a snap of Matt and his buddies enjoying a guys’ night, which he captioned, “Hangin’ with some buds on guys night.”

In the comments section, Matt was asked, “When are we back on TV?”

“Soon,” Matt wrote. “But very different.”

Matt didn’t share any other information, likely because he’s bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

He also didn’t state that Little People, Big World is returning for a 26th season, just that “we” will be back on TV.

Therefore, a couple of scenarios could be in the works.

Is LPBW returning for Season 26, or will the show take a different turn?

Matt and Caryn’s engagement did not appear in Season 25 of LPBW. Could this mean the proposals will be televised? It’s certainly possible.

Matt and Caryn could be returning in Season 26 of Little People, Big World, or there could be a spinoff coming to TLC, possibly centering around their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Additionally, Matt and Caryn have kept the details surrounding their nuptials hush-hush. It’s also possible they’ve already tied the knot and/or will air their own wedding special like Matt’s ex, Amy Roloff, and her husband, Chris Marek, did.

The events leading up to their wedding day, including wedding planning, could also be a potential storyline in Season 26.

Matt’s son and daughter-in-law, Zach and Tori Roloff, who have been a major part of recent seasons’ storylines, have already announced they are done with filming for LPBW.

However, as Monsters and Critics recently reported, Tori told her Instagram followers that she and Zach would “consider” filming again if the storyline involved “just [their] family.”

They would also want the show to “circle back” to the educational aspect, focusing on dwarfism rather than relationships.

Additionally, Tori stated that she and Zach aren’t “interesting enough” to carry their own show.

Whether or not Matt’s ex-wife, Amy, and her husband, Chris, will return to reality TV remains to be seen.

Whatever the format, longtime Little People, Big World fans will be ecstatic to see what Matt has up his sleeve. Meanwhile, TLC has not officially announced Matt’s reported return to television.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.