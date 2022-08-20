Matt James gets pedicure, worker says prayer after he takes off his sock

Matt James gets a pedicure. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James received an unexpected reaction while getting a pedicure recently and revealed the event with fans.

Matt made history in the Bachelor franchise as he was not only the first black Bachelor.

Now, as a social media influencer, Matt and his chosen winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, are constantly posting photos and videos of themselves and their relationship.

Recently, the Bachelor Nation fan base has been speculating on whether Matt has been posting hints that Rachael is pregnant on his Instagram. While neither has confirmed or denied the rumors, they both have continued to post on their social media accounts.

Matt has also been in the spotlight lately, too, about his relationship with Tyler Cameron and whether or not it’s still as good as it used to be.

The latest share from Matt featured him getting a much-needed pedicure, and the worker was not impressed.

Matt James goes to get a pedicure, and the employee was not okay

Recently, on his Instagram, Matt posted a video of himself sitting down in a chair at a salon to get a pedicure.

However, as he took off his right shoe and sock and then proceeded to take off his left one, viewers could see the worker do the sign of the cross.

As the video started, Matt could be seen talking to the camera saying he was about to get a pedicure, and then repeated, “It’s much overdue.”

The end of the video showed a slow-mo and close-up of the employee giving the religious gesture.

Matt captioned the video by saying, “Not the nail tech saying a PRAYER for herself after she saw my feet!!! [skeleton emoji].”

Matt’s girlfriend, Rachael, was the first to comment on his video as she wrote, “No this can’t be real.”

He responded back, tagging Rachael, “smh, I knew they were jacked up but a prayer!? [laughing/crying face emoji].”

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Victoria Larson from Matt’s season of The Bachelor, and also from Bachelor in Paradise, gave Matt four laughing/crying face emojis.

While other fans gave him the same emojis, they also joked, “The bunions” and “this is too relatable.”

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Another user declared, “I hope you tipped good,” while others exclaimed, “oh no” and “Oh sweet Jesus! Bless it! This made me LOL.”

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

As Matt continues to work his social media influencing gig, he and Rachael love to show followers how much they love each other and how great they’re doing together.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.