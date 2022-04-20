Matt James and Zac Clark ran the 2022 Boston Marathon and supported each other through it

Matt James & Zac Clark run the Boston Marathon. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James and Zac Clark are both Bachelor Nation alums but have been in different positions in the franchise.

While Zac Clark was the winning rose recipient from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, Matt was the leading man for Season 25 of The Bachelor, where he chose, then broke up, then reconciled with his current girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell.

Matt and Rachael are still going strong, but unfortunately, Zac and Tayshia called it quits and are no longer together. However, both men enjoy running and recently finished the Boston Marathon.

Matt James and Zac Clark meet up at the finish line at Boston Marathon

Moreover, both Matt and Zac ran the marathon for charity. Matt ran to raise money for the United Service Organizations and Zac for Release Recovery Foundation, which is his very own nonprofit.

The guys had strong finishes in the marathon as well, with Zac completing the race about six minutes faster than Matt at 3:43:46, and Matt at 3:49:38.

After the race, the guys met up across the finish line and hugged each other.

An Instagram post caught the moment the guys embraced and was captioned, “Matt and Zac both ran the Boston Marathon yesterday, then hung out together after. I had no idea that they even knew each other but just goes to show ya, Bach friendships are real y’all. Congrats to both of you on finishing your run!!!!”

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about the video and the two men?

Bachelor Nation fans loved to see the camaraderie between the two men and expressed just that under the comment section.

There were a lot of red hearts and posts such as, “Warms my heart! Two great guys,” and “That hug.” Two others said, “My heart” and “They both looked great out there!”

Matt took to his Instagram page to add some pictures from his time and the race and captioned it, “Thank you @theuso for allowing me to represent you all today in the @bostonmarathon … I haven’t ever had that much fun running, y’all made this one special #BostonStrong.”

Zac also wrote on his Instagram page and declared, “Boston is STRONG … Yesterday once again proved the power of good people coming together to do a good thing.”

He continued by saying, “Nothing is more powerful than community and the City of Boston proved that again yesterday, on Patriots Day.”

Zac also thanked all of the volunteers who helped make the race possible and all the people he met along the way while running the race.

As he linked his nonprofit organization at the end of his post, Zac also included quite a few pictures from his time along the course, running with the American flag, and photos with buddies.

It sounds like Zac and Matt both had successful runs and a great time at and during the Boston Marathon this year. First New York, then Boston … What’s next for these two?

